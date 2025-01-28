Lady Gaga is serving MAYHEM with her seventh studio album

Lady Gaga has announced the title, tracklist and release date of her highly-anticipated seventh studio album.

Due for release 7 March, MAYHEM will mark a “triumphant return to Gaga’s pop roots” with themes of “chaos and transformation, celebrating music’s power to unite, provoke and heal”.

According to the press release, the album “reinvents her early sound with a kaleidoscopic approach that draws from her expansive musical library while embracing a fresh and fearless artistic process”.

“The album started as me facing my fear of returning to the pop music my earliest fans loved,” Gaga said in a statement. She described the black-and-white cover as “reassembling a shattered mirror: even if you can’t put the pieces back together perfectly, you can create something beautiful and whole in its own new way.”

MAYHEM is set to include her soft-rock anthem ‘DIE WITH A SMILE’ with Bruno Mars, which became one of Spotify’s longest-running global number-ones and topped the Billboard Hot 100, and her acclaimed dark-pop banger ‘DISEASE’.

The full tracklist is as follows:

‘DISEASE’ ‘ABRACADABRA’ ‘GARDEN OF EDEN’ ‘PERFECT CELEBRITY’ ‘VANISH INTO YOU’ ‘KILLAH’ (FEAT. GESAFFELSTEIN) ‘ZOMBIEBOY’ ‘LOVEDRUG’ ‘HOW BAD DO U WANT ME’ ‘DON’T CALL TONIGHT’ ‘SHADOW OF A MAN’ ‘THE BEAST’ ‘BLADE OF GRASS’ ‘DIE WITH A SMILE’ (FEAT. BRUNO MARS)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga)

Gaga will debut the third single, as well as its video, during a commercial break at the 2025 Grammy Awards (2 February).

As we eagerly await the release of MAYHEM, take a moment to revisit the iconic video for ‘DISEASE’ below.