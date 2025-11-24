Kacey Musgraves accidentally visited a gay sauna: ‘I stayed, I wanted to make some friends’

Kacey Musgraves has hilariously recalled an accidental visit to a gay sauna.

The Grammy winner is currently touring Australia in support of her lauded sixth album, Deeper Well, having just played two shows at Sydney’s iconic Opera House and attended the 2025 ARIA Awards.

During one show, Musgraves told the crowd she had unknowingly wandered into Sydney Sauna — a venue known for its cruising spaces within the gay and bisexual male community.

“Sounds like you’re familiar,” she quipped as the audience erupted in cheers.

Musgraves said she quickly realised the sauna was “very gay” and “not meant for me”: “They used the word ‘cruise’. They said ‘wet rooms’. They said ‘23 serviceable wet rooms’. Plenty of ‘cruising areas.’”

Still, ever the ally, she didn’t leave: “So I still went! I wanted to make some friends, y’know? [I was] just nosey. What if I could learn a thing or two in there? That’s where we’re gonna go after the show. They said it’s 24 hours.”

(Imagine being mid–sweaty hookup and suddenly locking eyes with the Grammy-winning icon behind ‘High Horse’?!)

Musgraves has long been an ally of the LGBTQIA+ community, consistently using her platform as one of country music’s most notable musicians to advocate for greater visibility of openly queer artists in the genre.

Her 2013 single ‘Follow Your Arrow’ supported same-sex relationships at a time when country radio rarely embraced such themes, while her beloved 2019 anthem ‘Rainbow’ was widely embraced by queer listeners; its music video depicts a young person coming to terms with their gender identity.

Additionally, Musgraves has raised awareness around anti-LGBTQIA+ bills in the United States and has featured queer performers in her work, such as Drag Race winner Symone in Star-Crossed: The Film, as well as All Stars 4 “twinners” Monét X Change and Trinity the Tuck during a live performance of ‘High Horse’.

In 2022, Musgraves was presented with the Vanguard Award at the 33rd GLAAD Media Awards, where she also performed ‘Rainbow’. On the red carpet, she told PEOPLE that she “would jump in front of a moving train for the LGBTQ community”.

“So, to feel the love of the community in this room, I’m really honoured,” Musgraves added. “There’s so many icons and innovators here tonight. And I genuinely feel like I would not be where I am without the support and love of them.”

