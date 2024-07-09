“So sorry, boys”: Julia Fox comes out as a lesbian

Julia Fox has come out as lesbian.

On 8 July, the actress, musician and author responded to comedian Emily Gracin’s video on TikTok about when she “loves seeing a lesbian with their boyfriend”.

“It’s like, ‘Aw, you hate that man,'” Gracin says, before Fox hilariously interjects and admits, “Hey… That was me. I was that lesbian. So sorry, boys. Erm, won’t happen again.”

Between 2018 and 2020, Fox was married to private pilot Peter Artemiev. They have one son, Valentino, who was born in 2021. She later dated American rapper Kanye West.

She has been candid about her sexuality in the past, telling Ziwe in 2022 that she has “some gay bone [in my body] and I need to explore that a bit more”.

“Like, maybe my ex-boyfriends weren’t wrong when they were calling me a lesbian and complaining that I never wanted to have sex with them,” she added.

Fox memorably rose to fame in 2019 for her performance in the crime thriller Uncut Gems, for which she received universal critical acclaim and was nominated for Breakthrough Actor at the Gotham Awards.

She will next appear in the psychological thriller Presence, alongside Lucy Liu, and the crime drama Night Always Comes, which will also star Vanessa Kirby and Jennifer Jason Leigh.

Last year, she released her memoir, Down the Drain, as well as her debut single of the same name.

In her cover story with GAY TIMES, Fox opened up about her memoir, becoming a mother and her duty ‘as a cis woman to empower and uplift trans invoices’.

She said it’s crucial for her to “get people to understand that, trans, non-binary or queer, at the end of the day, we are all human”.

“It’s a cause that’s very near and dear to my heart,” she said, “my best friend in the world [Shazam] is a trans woman and I was by her side during the transition.”

You can read our full cover story with Julia Fox here, and watch her coming out TikTok below.