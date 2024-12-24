Jonathan Bennett wants to reunite with these Mean Girls stars for a Christmas film

Jonathan Bennett has pitched his idea for a Mean Girls reunion.

Back in 2004, moviegoers were first introduced to “Girl World” and its ever-changing hierarchy in the hilarious teen comedy – which starred Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert.

In the years following its release, the film and its hilarious one-liners have remained a prominent fixture in pop culture, spawning a popular Tony Award-nominated Broadway musical and movie musical adaptation.

While the original film has continued to captivate new and old fans alike, many have called on the original cast to reunite in either a sequel or a new project.

Fortunately, Mean Girls enthusiasts aren’t the only ones jonesing for a reunion.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Bennett expressed an interest in reuniting with Lohan and Chabert for a Christmas film –– stating that it would be “perfectly on brand.”

“I think what’s so special about the similarities between Mean Girls and Christmas movies is they both have a through line – and that through line is that all these movies make people happy,” the Finding Mr Christmas host explained.

Bennett added that people who tune in to Mean Girls and Christmas films want to “feel happier and walk away feeling better” after watching.

“So to have Lindsay Lohan and Lacey Chabert and I all starring in different Christmas movies, I think is perfectly on brand and on target for what we like to do as actors and storytellers,” he continued.

“Now the question is when do we get to combine it and do a movie for Christmas with Lacey Chabert, me and Lindsay Lohan? That’s what I’m looking for because I think that would make so many people happy. Let’s do it.”

As the beloved talent mentioned, the idea would be perfect, considering his and Chabert’s extensive experience leading various Hallmark Christmas films and Lohan captivating fans with her own set of holiday flicks on Netflix.

While we’ll just have to wait and see if the trio will star in a new holiday flick, Chabert had previously expressed interest in a Mean Girls reunion, specifically a sequel.

In 2022, the Hot Frosty star appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and said she would “absolutely” return as the daughter of the man who invented toaster strudel: “I think it would be so much fun to see where these women are now, and if their kids are the new mean girls. I’d love to know what they’re doing.”

Lizzy Caplan, the star behind Janis Ian, also told Grazia that she would “be an idiot not to join” a Mean Girls sequel.