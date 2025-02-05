Jonathan Bailey fans are ‘losing their minds’ over these Wicked workout photos

“Zaddy,” “oh my god” and “a loss for the heterosexuals” are just a few of the many relatable, and NSFW, fan reactions to these new Jonathan Bailey photos.

On February 5, celebrity trainer Rik Melling shared new photos of the Fellow Travelers star in workout mode, ahead of his performance as Fiyero in Wicked.

In his caption, Melling said that working on the musical blockbuster was “such a dream”, and that he and everyone involved knew it was “going to be something special, and it really was”.

He praised Bailey for the “time, work, and effort” he put into training, calling his dedication to shaping his physique for the character “next level”: “The results speak for themselves. It was a true pleasure to work with someone so dedicated.”

The “swole” photos immediately went viral after X/Twitter accounts, such as Pop Base, Film Updates and Pop Crave, reshared them.

It resulted in thousands of thirsty responses, from “he needs me” to “we were robbed of that shirtless scene” and “Wicked Part 2 will be taking place in my bed”.

Bailey’s performance as Fiyero received overwhelmingly positive reviews from fans and critics, earning him nominations at the Screen Actors Guild Awards and Critics’ Choice Awards. He will return as the Winkie prince in the upcoming sequel, Wicked: For Good.

Besides Wicked, the British actor has made waves in the industry in recent years with the following roles: Anthony Bridgerton in Bridgerton (2020-present), John in Cock (2022) and Tim Laughlin in Fellow Travelers (2023).

Later this year he will star as Dr. Henry Loomis in Jurassic World: Rebirth, alongside Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Rupert Friend and Ed Skrein.

Check out the best responses to Rik Melling’s BTS photos of Jonathan Bailey below.