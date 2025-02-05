Jonathan Bailey serves “sassy nerd” (again!) in Jurassic World: Rebirth trailer

Jonathan Bailey joins forces with Scarlett Johansson in the first trailer for Jurassic World: Rebirth.

The upcoming blockbuster, and seventh film in the iconic franchise, is set five years after the events of Jurassic World: Dominion (2022) when the “planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs”.

“Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived,” the synopsis reads. “The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.”

Johansson stars as Zora Bennett, a covert ops expert who has been hired to lead a team to extract DNA from “the three most gargantuan dinosaur species left alive”.

Her team includes Bailey’s palaeontologist, Dr. Henry Loomis, her partner Duncan Kincaid (Mahershala Ali) and Martin Krebs (Rupert Friend), a “representative of the drug conglomerate funding the expedition”.

The team will encounter a civilian family “whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos,” which leads to the characters being “stranded on an island where they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that’s been hidden from the world for decades.”

Additional cast members include Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer), Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (The Summer I Turned Pretty), Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs. Lopez), Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Bechir Sylvain (BMF) and Ed Skrein (Deadpool).

In the first action-packed trailer, Henry is shocked by Zora’s admission that she can “more or less” keep him safe on their mission, before they come face-to-face with “the largest dinosaurs on the planet”. There’s references to the original Jurassic Park, Henry makes cheeky quips about their wild circumstances and the franchise unveils a whole new set of dinosaurs.

The trailer received praise online, especially for Bailey’s performance and his return to the “sassy nerd” archetype, a role he famously portrayed as Tim Laughlin in the Emmy-nominated queer drama Fellow Travelers.

“WE’RE GETTING JONATHAN BAILEY AS BRATTY NERD ONCE AGAIN LMFAO,” said one enthusiastic X/Twitter user, while another wrote: “The new Jurassic World trailer heavily supports my belief that Jonathan Bailey should be the biggest movie star in the world.”

A third tweeted: “Oh sexy nerd Jonathan Bailey i am in love with u.”

Jurassic World: Rebirth will be released 2 July 2025. Watch the trailer below, and keep scrolling to see how fans reacted to Bailey’s new character Duncan.