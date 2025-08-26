Jonathan Bailey has showcased his impressive physique for charity, and the internet (including us) is in a state of utter adoration.

Over the last few years, the Wicked: For Good star has raised money for LGBTQIA+ charities with the help of his Shameless Fund organisation, which collaborates with brands to create limited merchandise.

In 2024, Bailey teamed up with fashion brand LOWE to release a ‘Drink Your Milk’ t-shirt, a nod to his iconic Fellow Travelers character.

In June, the handsome actor continued the trend when he teamed up with Cubitts to create a limited-edition pair of “sl*tty little” sunglasses –which are inspired by his viral Jurassic World Rebirth character, Dr Henry Lommis.

While the first drop sold out instantly, the Shameless Fund announced a second batch of specs on 21 August.

To promote the upcoming release, the organisation’s Instagram account has shared photos of Bailey’s various celebrity friends and co-stars wearing the spectacles, including Cynthia Erivo, Scarlett Johansson, Kylie Minogue, Michelle Yeoh, and more.

Bailey also used the opportunity to treat fans to some new thirst content, with one promo photo featuring him posing shirtless while wearing the sleek pair of glasses.

Unsurprisingly, the photo was a hit with social media users, who flocked to the comment section to share their enthusiastic responses.

“OH MY GOD???? ON A MONDAY AFTERNOON??” one fan wrote.

Another commentator added: “Forgot what I was doing after seeing this.”

Bailey’s shirtless photo was also praised on X/Twitter, with one fan tweeting, “Looking as fine as this man should be illegal,” while another Jonathan Bailey enthusiast added: “Ok, I’m starving.”

The “sl*tty little glasses” meme was born after the first trailer for Jurassic World Rebirth, when the internet lost it over the 37-year-old’s nerdy and handsome character.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Bailey described the frenzy as a “hormonal explosion linked to optical supports” – very accurate – and happily declared: “Let’s have a summer of sl*tty little glasses!”

Grossing more than $800 million worldwide, Jurassic World Rebirth stands as the year’s fourth highest-grossing release and a defining moment in Bailey’s ascent as a box office force.

When speaking about the Shameless Fund’s collaboration with Cubitts, the Broadchurch star described it as a “no-brainer.”

“I’ve worn Cubitts for nearly a decade — they’re a powerhouse brand with serious style, headed by a super cool team. It was a no-brainer for Dr. Henry Loomis to wear them.

“I’m thrilled that The Shameless Fund’s first collaboration of 2025 is with Cubitts. This is a pair of glasses that make everyone look sexy, feel sexy and make the world seem sexier. Right now, we all could use a rose-tinted perspective. Go wild!”

For more information about the Loomis glasses, click here.