Jonathan Bailey and Andrew Scott want to collaborate on a new project

Jonathan Bailey and Andrew Scott are on the prowl for their first-ever collaborative project.

Over the last few years, the two acting talents have captivated pop culture enthusiasts with incredible performances and their dreamy good looks.

Scott, who rose to fame with roles on Sherlock (2010-2017) and Fleabag (2019), was recently lauded for his work in the LGBTQIA+ romantic drama All Of Us Strangers (2023), and has since starred in Ripley and the audio erotica series The Queen’s Guard (both 2024).

Bailey first hit mainstream success in 2020, following his alluring performance as Anthony Bridgerton in Netflix’s acclaimed Regency-era drama Bridgerton.

2023 also proved to be a massive year for the Wicked star, with him receiving widespread critical acclaim for his performance as Tim Laughlin in Paramount+ and Showtime’s period drama Fellow Travelers, for which he earned a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor.

While Scott and Bailey have expertly crafted their own lanes in the entertainment sphere, the two talents are reportedly interested in working together.

In a recent interview for Bailey’s British Vogue feature, Scott revealed that he and the 36-year-old were on the lookout for a project to collaborate on.

“The search for us to be in the right thing together is on. Bert and Ernie, the movie is the frontrunner, it just depends on who’s willing to shave off their eyebrows,” he teased.

In addition to chatting about their potential film or TV crossover, Scott gushed about Bailey’s meteoric rise within the industry and their close-knit friendship.

“There’s a big wonderful tribe of friends in London to which we both belong,” he explained to the publication.

“As well as being the most charismatic and gifted performer, he’s always struck me as someone who adores and prioritises his friends, and family and loved ones. That counts for so much in my book. It’s so wonderful to watch Jonny soar.”

While we’ll have to wait a bit longer for Bailey and Scott to appear in a film or TV show together, their friendship has already broken the internet.

Back in November, social media was thrown into disarray when a photo of the two actors alongside Matt Bomer and Paul Mescal – went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In the dreamy snapshot, the four hunky acting talents were featured smiling in front of a balcony wearing stylish ensembles.

Of course, the All of Us Strangers and Fellow Travelers crossover was an immediate hit with fans, with many sharing hilarious and thirsty reactions.

In July 2024, Bailey and Scott made waves again when they used their well-defined biceps to carry Kylie Minogue to her BST Hyde Park concert.

It’s safe to say that a potential film or TV series starring the two talents would be a hit with fans.