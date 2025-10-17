Joe Locke shares hilarious reaction to Clarkston co-star Ruaridh Mollica’s MCU casting

Joe Locke had the best reaction to his Clarkston co-star Ruaridh Mollica’s casting in Marvel’s VisionQuest.

Back in February, Deadline revealed that the Scottish-Italian talent had joined the WandaVision spin-off alongside MCU vet Paul Bettany.

While details surrounding the upcoming project were kept under wraps, sources revealed to the news outlet that Mollica had signed on as a series regular and was playing a character named Tucker.

However, during a recent panel for VisionQuest at 2025 New York Comic Con, it was announced that The Franchise star would be portraying an older version of Tommy Shepherd / Speed, the son of Vision and Wanda Maximoff / The Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen).

Naturally, the exciting update was embraced by Marvel fans with one X/Twitter user writing: “You have no idea how much this means to me,” while another commented: “I’m so close to getting my Young Avengers.”

The news has also been celebrated by Mollica’s Clarkston co-star Locke, who made his MCU debut in 2024 as Billy Kaplan / Wiccan, the twin brother of Tommy, in the critically acclaimed series Agatha All Along.

On 15 October, the Hearstopper star shared a TikTok video poking fun at their upcoming on-screen sibling relationship and their current roles as on-stage love interests in the aforementioned West End play.

“When you find out the guy you’ve been kissing at work every day is actually your twin brother,” Locke’s caption read alongside a video of them staring at each other with shocked expressions.

Created by Terry Matalas, VisionQuest has been dubbed the final instalment in the WandaVision trilogy.

While Marvel has refrained from sharing exact plot details, we know that the upcoming series will feature an all-star cast including Henry Lewis as D.U.M.E, Jonathan Sayer as U, James D’Arcy as J.A.R.V.I.S, Orla Brady as F.R.I.D.A.Y, Emily Hampshire as E.D.I.T.H and James Spader reprising his role as Ultron.

During New York Comic Con, Bettany teased what fans can expect from VisionQuest and where his character will be at the start of the series.

“What’s different about Vision right now is that Red Vision gave Vision all of his memories, including the memories from within the Hex. But White Vision is having real difficulty connecting to them,” he explained, per Marvel.com.

“So he has the memories, but he doesn’t have the emotions and the feelings, and I think that’s what the journey is. White Vision’s journey during the show is about his attempt to connect to those memories and who he was… but with lasers.”

VisionQuest is scheduled to be released on Disney+ in 2026.