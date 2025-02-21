Jeremy Allen White rumoured to replace Daniel Craig in Luca Guadagnino film

Jeremy Allen White is being eyed for one of Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming projects following Daniel Craig’s exit.

Back in November, Deadline announced that the James Bond star and Call Me By Your Name director would reunite for the DC Studios film Sgt. Rock – with the former playing the titular role.

Created by Robert Kanigher and Joe Kubert, the popular character, aka Franklin John Rock, was first introduced into the DC Comics universe in 1959. While he wasn’t a superhero in the traditional sense – like Superman or Wonder Woman – he was a tough-as-nails and skilful soldier who worked his way up the military ranks to lead his own unit, Easy Company.

In addition to Craig and Guadagnino, the aforementioned news outlet confirmed that Challengers and Queer screenwriter Justin Kurizkaes would be in charge of the screenplay.

While all signs pointed to the trio making movie magic together, Sgt. Rock hit a major snag earlier this week.

On 19 February, various reports revealed that Craig had exited the upcoming project.

While neither the Glass Onion star nor Guadagnino has commented on the news, some sources have suggested that it was due to scheduling conflicts.

Other insiders have claimed that it was due to the lack of impact Queer, Craig’s previous collaboration with Guadagnino, had at the box office and awards circuit.

While Craig’s performance in the gay drama was widely lauded as one of his best – earning him a Golden Globe nomination – he was controversially snubbed at the Academy Awards and BAFTAs.

As of writing, DC Studios has not released a statement about Craig’s exit.

However, rumours about the Knives’ Out star’s replacement have already started to make the rounds.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, White – best known for his standout roles in The Bear and Shameless – is among the potential actors that DC Studios is considering.

Like the recent cast shakeup, reps for the James Gunn and Peter Safran-led studio have refrained from commenting.

The recent news comes a few weeks after it was announced that White would star in Netflix’s upcoming bisexual series Enigma Variations.

Based on the novel of the same name from André Aciman, who also wrote the acclaimed Call Me By Your Name, White will executive produce the limited series and star in the lead role of Paul.

The description for the novel reads: “Enigma Variations charts the life of a man named Paul, whose loves remain as consuming and as covetous throughout his adulthood as they were in his adolescence.

“Whether the setting is southern Italy, where as a boy he has a crush on his parents’ cabinetmaker, or a snowbound campus in New England, where his enduring passion for a girl he’ll meet again and again over the years is punctuated by anonymous encounters with men—whether he’s on a tennis court in Central Park or on a New York sidewalk in early spring.

“Paul’s attachments are ungraspable, transient, and forever underwritten by raw desire. Ahead of every step Paul takes, his hopes, denials, fears, and regrets are always ready to lay their traps. Yet the dream of love lingers. We may not always know what we want. We may remain enigmas to ourselves and to others.

“But sooner or later, we discover who we’ve always known we were.”

Stay tuned for more updates regarding Enigma Variations.