JADE shares tracklist for debut solo album That’s Showbiz Baby!

JADE has shared a major update on her debut album, That’s Showbiz Baby!

On 8 August, the talented singer-songwriter took Instagram to announce the tracklist for her forthcoming record.

“Can’t believe we’re finally here. Good things come to those who Jade teehe,” she wrote alongside a photo of her holding a vinyl copy of the album.

“Wanted to give you more than just a tracklist – I love making moodboards for all parts of my campaign, so I thought I’d share the ones I’ve made on Pinterest for each track. All the refs and inspo, musically and visually. PS it would mean the world to me if you pre-order the album. Link in my bio.”

Due for release on 12 September, the album will feature 14 tracks, including her smash hit singles ‘Angel Of My Dreams,’ ‘FLFY (F**k You For Now), ‘Midnight Cowboy,‘ ‘Fantasy,‘ ‘IT girl,‘ and ‘plastic box.”

Unsurprisingly, JADE’s exciting announcement was a hit with fans, who flocked to social media to express their excitement.

“I hope all her songs carry the same genre as Plastic Box. I love me some gay-club-techno pop, and dare I say, the world needs more of that now,“ one fan wrote on X/Twitter.

Another JADE enthusiast commented: “Claiming Self Saboteur and Silent Disco.“

A third fan added: “The back cover is SERVING. I’m so excited eeek.“

The tracklist for That’s Showbiz Baby! comes a few months after she announced the album’s accompanying UK and Ireland tour, which is kicking off on 8 October.

“This album has been years in the making, so I’m beyond excited that I can finally let everyone know when it’s coming out. I’m very proud of ‘THAT’S SHOWBIZ BABY!‘ as a body of work and can’t wait to share it with the world,“ the talented artist said in a press release.

“To be able to perform the album live later this year is also a dream come true. See you all on tour!”

That’s Showbiz Baby! is now available for pre-order at shop.jadeofficial.com.

Check out the full tracklist below.

1. Angel Of My Dreams

2. IT girl

3. FUFN (F*ck You For Now)

4. Plastic Box

5. Midnight Cowboy

6. Fantasy

7. Unconditional

8. Self Saboteur

9. Lip Service

10. Headache

11. Natural At Disaster

12. Glitch

13. Before You Break My Heart

14. Silent Disco

Dates for the That’s Showbiz Baby! tour is as follows:

Weds 8 October – Dublin 3Olympia Theatre

Thurs 9 October – Belfast Ulster Hall

Sat 11 October – Brighton Dome

Sun 12 October – Manchester Academy 1

Mon 13 October – Glasgow O2 Academy

Wed 15 October – Leeds O2 Academy

Thurs 16 October – Birmingham O2 Academy 1

Sat 18 October – Newcastle O2 City Hall

Sun 19 October – London Roundhouse