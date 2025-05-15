JADE announces debut solo album That’s Showbiz Baby! and new tour

JADE has shared exciting new details about her upcoming album and tour.

On 14 May, the talented singer-songwriter, who memorably rose to superstardom as a member of the record-breaking girl group Little Mix, finally announced the release date for her long-awaited solo album.

Titled THAT’S SHOWBIZ BABY!, the record is set to drop on 12 September and will feature an array of big-name collaborations, including RAYE, Pablo Bowman, Lostboy and Mike Sabath.

In addition to announcing her debut album, JADE revealed the first set of dates for her UK and Ireland tour, which is kicking off on 8 October.

“This album has been years in the making, so I’m beyond excited that I can finally let everyone know when it’s coming out. I’m very proud of ‘THAT’S SHOWBIZ BABY!’ as a body of work and can’t wait to share it with the world,” the talented artist said in a press release.

“To be able to perform the album live later this year is also a dream come true. See you all on tour!”

News of the album comes nearly a year after JADE released her long-awaited debut single, ‘Angel of My Dreams’.

Co-written with Steph Jones, Bowman and producer Sabbath, the frenetic dance-pop anthem explored the beloved talent’s complicated relationship with the music industry.

Upon its release, ‘Angel Of My Dreams’ received universal acclaim, with many fans praising the track as a “masterpiece.”

The single was also a commercial hit for JADE, landing in the top 10 on the UK Official Singles chart and accumulating over 100 million streams to date.

Following the success of ‘Angel Of My Dreams,’ the 32-year-old treated fans to four more pop bangers: the sultry ‘Midnight Cowboy,’ the disco-inspired ‘Fantasy,’ the genre-bending ‘IT Girl’ and electro-pop infused ‘FUFN.’

THAT’S SHOWBIZ BABY! is now available for pre-order at shop.jadeofficial.com.

Fans who pre-order the album by 20 May via JADE’S UK store will gain early pre-sale ticket access for the tour. Lastly, the official pre-same sale begins on 21st May, with the general sale kicking off on 23 May.

Check out the list of tour dates below.

Weds 8 October – Dublin 3Olympia Theatre

Thurs 9 October – Belfast Ulster Hall

Sat 11 October – Brighton Dome

Sun 12 October – Manchester Academy 1

Mon 13 October – Glasgow O2 Academy

Wed 15 October – Leeds O2 Academy

Thurs 16 October – Birmingham O2 Academy 1

Sat 18 October – Newcastle O2 City Hall

Sun 19 October – London Roundhouse