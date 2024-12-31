“It’s such a privilege”: Wicked’s Jonathan Bailey discusses his dreams of becoming a father

Jonathan Bailey has opened up about his future fatherhood plans.

Over the last few years, the beloved talent has captivated pop culture enthusiasts with incredible performances and his dreamy good looks.

In 2020, Bailey hit mainstream superstardom for his role as Anthony Bridgerton in Netflix’s acclaimed Regency-era drama Bridgerton.

Two years later, he received widespread critical acclaim for his performance as Tim Laughlin in Paramount+ and Showtime’s period drama Fellow Travellers, for which he earned a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor.

Lastly, in November 2024, Bailey wowed fans and critics yet again for his work as Fiyero in the record-breaking movie adaptation of Wicked.

With his rising star showing no signs of slowing down, the 36-year-old talent has set his sights on a new goal: parenthood.

In a recent interview with British Vogue, Bailey opened up about his desire to become a father.

“Yes, it’s such a privilege for a man. But I can’t bring children into my lifestyle now,” he told the publication, adding that his busy schedule prevents him from achieving that goal sooner than later.

“I want to make sure I’m going to be present. I’m reading books on adoption. I might co-parent with a woman, but I’m thinking it will be with a man,” he concluded.

With his interview in mind, Bailey’s journey to fatherhood may not happen anytime soon due to his jam-packed schedule in 2025.

In September 2024, the fourth season of Bridgerton started its eight-month-long production schedule.

The new batch of episodes are set to follow Benedict Bridgerton and his love story with the new character Sophie Baek, played by Yerin Ha.

While not much else is known about the plot, Bailey is set to reprise his fan-favourite character, Anthony Bridgerton.

In addition to Bridgerton, the Crashing star will be promoting not one but two of the highly anticipated blockbuster features.

On 2 July, the next entry in the popular Jurassic World franchise – Jurassic World: Rebirth – will make its way to cinemas.

Set five years after the events of Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven to be mainly inhospitable to dinosaurs, who escaped after Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

“Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.”

Scarlett Johansson stars as Zora Bennett, a covert ops expert hired to lead a team to extract DNA from “the three most gargantuan dinosaur species left alive”.

Her team includes palaeontologist Dr. Henry Loomis (Bailey), her partner Duncan Kincaid (Ali) and Martin Krebs (Rupert Friend), a “representative of the drug conglomerate funding the expedition”.

The team will encounter a civilian family “whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos,” which leads to the characters being “stranded on an island where they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that’s been hidden from the world for decades.”

In addition to Jurassic World: Rebirth, the sequel to Wicked will be released on 21 November 2025, with Bailey reprising his role as the dashing Prince Fiyero.

Either way, we know the dreamy talent will be an incredible dad.