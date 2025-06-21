“It’s so confidently queer”: Neighbours introduces first-ever gay love triangle

Neighbours has introduced its first gay love triangle, and viewers are obsessed.

Since its inception, Australia’s longest-running soap has remained a fan favourite due to its unforgettable characters, dramatic family feuds, messy romantic entanglements and shocking twists.

In addition to the aforementioned feats, the show has been lauded for its groundbreaking LGBTQIA+ representation, like airing the first-ever same-sex TV wedding in Australia.

Now it looks like Neighbours will be breaking even more LGBTQIA+ ground with its new gay love triangle storyline centring on fan favourite character Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson).

Months after the tragic death of his husband, David Tanaka (Takaya Honda), Aaron found himself back on the dating scene, struggling to mingle and move on.

However, that all changed when he reconnected with not one but two of his ex-love interests, Rhett Norman (Liam Maguire) and Colton Keys (Jakob Ambrose).

Of course, it didn’t take long for things to take a complicated turn, thanks to Rhett and Colton unabashedly competing for Aaron’s affection and the latter struggling to decide which of his handsome suitors he wanted to date exclusively.

But with the help of Nicollette Stone (Hannah Monson), Aaron recently decided to date both of them simultaneously, which sets up more dating hijinks and messy romantic moments in future episodes.

Naturally, the Neighbours social media accounts have leaned into the chaotic love triangle, asking fans to share whether they are Team Rhett or Team Colton.

“Not feeling it with Colton to be honest. Think he’s a bit odd. Aaron just get with Rhett, he’s a nice lad, and still around after all the false starts,” one viewer wrote on X/Twitter.

Another fan tweeted: #TeamColton because Aaron deserves that vacation chem year round.”

Some Neighbours enthusiasts called for Aaron, Rhett, and Colton to be a throuple, with one person encouraging the former to “Do them all! One atta time, then all together.” At the same time, another commented, “Why not both?”

In a recent interview with Yahoo! Lifestyle, Maguire opened up about the love triangle storyline, revealing that he initially felt “intimidated” to compete with Ambrose.

“Reading the scripts, I kept finding myself laughing, and that felt like the most progressive thing about the storyline, that it’s so confidently queer while being able to be funny and playful because all the characters are entirely comfortable with who they are,” he explained.

Ambrose echoed similar sentiments to the news outlet, expressing his excitement to play queer characters “in a really fun, messy, playful and honest way.”

“I think it’s important that all our colours are seen on screen – the happy family, but also the messiness it sometimes takes to get there,” he continued.

The Aaron, Colton and Rhett storyline comes a few months before Neighbours is set to end its second TV run.

Back in February, it was announced that the beloved soap would conclude in December, two years after Amazon MGM Studios picked up the show for a reboot and three years after it ended its original run on Channel 5.

“We are sad to announce that Neighbours will be resting from December 2025. New episodes from the 40th anniversary season will continue to air on Prime Video and Ten four times a week until the end of the year, with all the big soapie twists and turns that our viewers love,” the Neighbours team revealed in a statement.

You can watch new episodes of Neighbours on Prime Video (US and UK) and Channel 10 (AUS).