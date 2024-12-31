“It’s my opinion!”: Chappell Roan ranks her 10 “iconic” outfits of 2024

Chappell Roan has reflected on her top ten looks of the year.

It’s safe to say that 2024 was a monumental year for the pop superstar.

Following the release of her stand-alone pop anthem, ‘Good Luck, Babe!’, Chappell catapulted to mainstream superstardom, with critics and fans praising the song for its unapologetic queerness and themes of compulsory heterosexuality.

The ‘Coffee’ singer’s 2023 debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, subsequently began to climb the worldwide charts, hitting number one in the UK, Ireland and New Zealand and number two spot on the Billboard Hot 200.

Additionally, various tracks from the album have become sleeper hits such as ‘Pink Pony Club’, ‘Red Wine Supernova‘ and ‘Hot to Go!‘ – especially the latter, which went viral as a result of its music video’s iconic choreography.

With 2024 coming to a close, Chappell took to her Instagram to go over her top 10 favourite looks of the year.

“My top 10 personal ranking of my most iconic looks of the year,“ she wrote. “It’s my OPINION!!! + why yes, I do consider myself to be unique.“

Chappell’s ranking was as follows:

10: The whimsical Marie Antonitee look from her February Stephen Colbert performance.

9: The fierce wrestler outfit from her Lollapalooza appearance.

8: The ethereal Barbie Swan Lake ensemble from her Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon performance.

7: The Lady Misskier-inspired butterfly outfit from Coachella Weekend 2.

6: The iconic Joan of Arc number from her MTV Video Music Awards performance.

5: The Glam punk rock ‘Eat Me‘ body suit and leopard print leggings from Coachella Weekend 1.

4: The medieval sheer gown from the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet.

3: The dragtastic pink beauty queen ensemble from her showstopping NPR Tiny Desk performance.

2: The medieval pig nose look from Universal’s Grammy After Party/ Good Luck, Babe! cover art.

1: The stunning Statue of Liberty outfit from Gov Ball.

Shortly after uploading her post, fans took to the comment section to react to Chappell’s top 10 looks.

One person wrote: “You’re actually the realest for making this list for yourself imo.“

Another fan commented: “I was panicking the whole time thinking the gov ball would not be on the list.”

A third person wrote: “Accurate ranking BUT Coachella weekend 2 look is so superior.“

While Chappell has officially closed out 2024, the new year is set to be equally iconic for the ‘Naked in Manhattan’ singer.

On 2 February, the beloved talent will attend the 67th Grammy Awards as a first-time nominee. She secured six nods in November 2024, including Album Of The Year, Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, and Best New Artist.

Chappell will also debut her new music in 2025. In a September interview with Rolling Stone, the ‘After Midnight’ artist teased her next single.

“[The next single] needs to have more grit, whether that means more pop grit or rock grit or just bite to the lyrics,“ she said.

“Anything that I listen to — Joan Jett, Heart, Gaga — I want to feel like them. So I’ll just be inspired by that feeling and how I can capture it.”

Chappell also confirmed that she was working on her sophomore album and had already completed five/six tracks.

“We have a country song. We have a dancy song. We have one that’s really 80s, and we have one that’s acoustic, and we have one that’s really organic, live-band, 70s vibe. It’s super weird,“ she revealed.

We can’t wait to see Chappell Roan continue to thrive in 2025.