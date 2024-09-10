Chappell Roan has teased the follow up to Good Luck, Babe!, and we are so hyped

Chappell Roan has revealed the inspiration behind her new single, and we are so ready.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, the rising singer-songwriter discussed various topics, from her meteoric rise to fame to coming to terms with her sexuality, as well as the legendary pop stars who have reached out to lend their support.

Roan also teased the follow-up to ‘Good Luck, Babe!’, which memorably became her breakout single earlier this year with top 10 positions in the U.S., UK, Australia, New Zealand and Ireland, where it reached number-one.

“[The next single] needs to have more grit, whether that means more pop grit or rock grit or just bite to the lyrics,” she said. “Anything that I listen to — Joan Jett, Heart, Gaga — I want to feel like them. So I’ll just be inspired by that feeling and how I can capture it.”

That’s not all: Roan confirmed that she’s working on a sophomore album and has already completed five/six tracks. “We have a country song. We have a dancy song. We have one that’s really 80s, and we have one that’s acoustic, and we have one that’s really organic, live-band, 70s vibe. It’s super weird.”

Following the success of ‘Good Luck, Babe!’, Roan’s debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess began to climb the worldwide charts, attaining number-one positions in the UK, Ireland and New Zealand. In the U.S, it reached number two.

For Roan, it was satisfying to prove herself to record labels who didn’t believe in her talent “because they weren’t just a little wrong. They were really, really, really wrong. To know that my gut instinct was right is the best feeling in the world. Purposeful revenge does not feel good, but revenge by accident feels awesome.”

As well as smashing the charts, Roan broke records earlier this year when she performed at Lollapoolza, bringing in the “biggest daytime set” in the festival’s history.

She’s also nominated at the upcoming Video Music Awards for Best New Artist and MTV Push Performance of the Year for her sleeper hit ‘Red Wine Supernova’.

You can read Chappell Roan’s interview for Rolling Stone in full here.