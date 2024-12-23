“It’s bittersweet saying goodbye”: Miley Cyrus teases “beautiful” new era for 2025

Miley Cyrus has teased her new era for 2025 with an insightful social media post.

It’s safe to say that 2024 has been a monumental year for the ‘Mother’s Daughter’ singer.

In February, Cyrus earned her first set of Grammys, nabbing Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for her monumental 2023 hit ‘Flowers.’

Two months later, the Plastic Hearts artist surprised fans when she was featured on ‘II Most Wanted’ from Beyoncé’s critically acclaimed eighth studio album Cowboy Carter.

Cyrus continued to get her flowers later in the year when she and her song ‘Beautiful That Way’ from the A24 film The Last Showgirl earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Original Song.

With the end of 2024 swiftly approaching, the 32-year-old took to X/Twitter to reflect on her incredible achievements and tease what she has planned for 2025.

“Happy Holidays & Happy New Year! It’s bittersweet saying goodbye to a year that has been so good to me, but I am looking forward to starting over again,” she wrote.

“This is one of my favourite parts of not just the creative process but the way life has chosen to teach me. In everything I do, I like to go ALL the way. Give it ALL I’ve got. ALL for it to come to an end, move on and start anew.”

While Cyrus admitted that it was a “heartbreaking process”, she knows that the pieces “come back together and create something beautiful.”

“Thank you to everyone who has been a part of making this year so special,” she added.

Cyrus’ inspiring tweet comes a few weeks after she shared exciting new details about her upcoming visual album.

During an interview with Haper’s Bazaar, the ‘Jaded’ artist teased that the new project is “a concept album” inspired by Pink Floyd’s iconic record and surrealist rock drama The Wall.

“My idea was making The Wall, but with a better wardrobe and more glamorous and filled with pop culture,” she explained, adding that the vibe is “hypnotizing and glamourous.”

“It’s a concept album that’s an attempt to medicate somewhat of a sick culture through music,” she explained to the publication.

Elsewhere in the piece, Cyrus expressed her hopes of being a “human psychedelic for people.”

“I don’t want anyone trying to be like me or imitate me or even be inspired by me. I want to impact frequencies in your body that make you vibrate at a different level,” she continued.

She expressed the same sentiment for her upcoming album, adding that it was essential to her that “every song” had “healing sound properties.”

“The songs, whether they’re about destruction or heartbreak or death, they’re presented in a way that is beautiful, because the nastiest times of our life do have a point of beauty.”

We can’t wait to see what’s in store for Cyrus’ new era.