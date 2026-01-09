“It was sudden and shocking’: Strictly’s John Whaite hospitalised after being hit by a car

John Whaite has revealed his recent hospitalisation following a ‘near-fatal’ car accident.

The Great British Bake Off winner revealed the shocking news on 7 January in a post uploaded to his Instagram Stories.

“Last night I got run over (seriously!). I rolled up the bonnet, damaging it and the windscreen, before splatting onto the road and crawling to the pavement,” Whaite wrote.

The Strictly Come Dancing finalist went on to praise a witness at the scene, who he said covered him with their coat and waited for first responders to arrive.

“The doctors said, ‘thank god you’re 16 stone of muscle, because it could have been fatal.’ Moral of the story, build strong muscle and core strength, and don’t wear black while crossing the road in the dark when an idiot comes speeding without looking,” he added.

Whaite ended his statement with more lighthearted humour: “I’ve been scanned and poked and prodded, and I’m ok. Still gay though.”

In a follow-up post, the former OnlyFans star clarified his “speeding” comment, telling his followers that he used the term “figuratively rather than literally.”

“I meant: It was sudden and shocking. I don’t know what speed the driver was going. But it was enough to skittle me up on his windscreen and down onto the floor,” he continued.

On 8 January, Whaite returned to his Instagram story to thank the first responders and NHS staff who helped him after the accident.

“From the officer who was at the scene and the paramedics who kept me chatting and warm, to all the caregivers at the hospital. How lucky we are to have these angel creatures roaming the earth, by our sides,” he wrote.

Whaite’s shocking life update comes a few months after he opened up about his five-year addiction to anabolic steroids.

“These things have really, really messed with my life. I first started taking them during lockdown because I looked in the mirror – and as somebody who’s got body dismophia and bulimia – I looked in the mirror, and I absolutely hated what I saw,” Whaite explained in the now-deleted video.

“And I tried working out. I tried dieting. I was really, really strict with myself and my diet, but nothing changed. I couldn’t gain muscle. I had legs I thought I wasn’t happy with. Looking back, there was nothing wrong with me. I had a normal body, and most importantly, I had the love and support of people who loved me for who I was and not for what I looked like.

“You’ve got only one body, so please just respect it, please just let it do what it can do, don’t try and push it, stretch, eat well, try and get to the place where you look in the mirror and you see yourself with kind eyes.”

Sending support to John Whaite as he recovers.