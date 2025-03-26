“It was bananas:” Orville Peck gets candid about his viral nude photoshoot

Orville Peck has shared new details about his viral nude photoshoot.

Back in June, the country superstar surprised fans when he bared all for his cover shoot with Paper Magazine.

In one snapshot, the ‘Dead of Night’ singer was photographed without his kit, sitting atop a bull of the bondage variety (kinda), with just his mask, a neckerchief and matching gold gloves.

Another photo featured Peck’s bare ass on full display, while another paid homage to Chris Evans’ nude scene in Not Another Teen Movie with whipped cream covering his nipples and intimate region.

Naturally, the shoot was an immediate hit with fans and has become one of the singer’s most iconic career moments to date.

On 25 March, Peck reflected on the aforementioned cover while appearing on a new episode of Logo’s YouTube series Spill with Johnny Sibilly.

When asked if his DMs blew up after the release of the Paper shoot, the Stampede singer said: “It was bananas, yeah. It’s funny… when I did that shoot, I obviously knew what I was doing, and we were doing what the mission statement was, but I never assumed anything, and so I was sort of like, ‘Oh, right.'”

While he admitted to receiving a passionate response from fans on social media, Peck revealed that he usually doesn’t receive thirsty or graphic DMs.

“I probably shouldn’t say this because then my inbox is going to be f**ked up, but I don’t get very many, what I feel are sort of thirsty disrespectful DMs,” he explained.

“This is going to sound kind of corny, but I get a lot of queer people DMing me with pretty heartfelt stories about maybe what they found in my music or what I’m doing in country. My DM’s are mostly that, but now I don’t know. Now I’m going to be bombarded.

Peck also shared new behind-the-scenes details about the shoot, like whether he was cold or was actually nude.

“It was the summer in Los Angeles. But they gave me a modesty thong that they wear in like sex scenes in movies and stuff,” he revealed.

“I mean modesty; they should just take that word out of it because there is no modesty involved. So, I’m walking around naked, essentially. But it was interesting.”

Elsewhere in his interview, Peck gushed about joining the Broadway cast of Cabaret.

When asked how rehearsals were going, the ‘Midnight Ride’ singer described the experience as “so much fun” and “exhausting.”

“I forgot how hard it is. I’m just completely exhausted after a day of rehearsals. It’s a very busy part and so there is a lot to kind of wrap my head around,” he explained.

Lastly, Peck opened up about taking on the legendary Emcee role, revealing that he’s been dreaming of this moment since he was a kid.

“It’s always been a role I wanted to play since I was little and doing theatre. It’s actually crazy. I’ve been keeping journals since I was seven years old, and they are very like, ‘today I did this’ type of journals,” he told Sibilly.

“When I found out the news that I was cast, I remember a journal entry–– I went through all these journals from around 13/14, and I found the journal entry and [it said], ‘One day, I wish I can play the Emcee on Broadway.’ Isn’t that crazy?”

Peck’s run as Cabaret’s new Emcee is set to kick off on 31 March and end on 20 July.

Check out the ‘Daytona Sand’ singer’s full Spill interview below.