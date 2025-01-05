“It was almost intoxicating”: Nicholas Galitzine on playing his Mary & George character

Nicholas Galitzine has looked back fondly on his dominant character in Mary & George.

In March 2024, TV enthusiasts were finally treated to the highly anticipated historical drama created by D.C. Moore.

Inspired by true events, Mary & George stars Oscar winner Julianne Moore as Mary Villiers, “who moulded her beautiful and charismatic son, George (Galitzine), to seduce King James VI of Scotland and I of England (Tony Curran) and become his all-powerful lover”.

The official synopsis reads: “Through outrageous scheming, the pair rose from humble beginnings to become the richest, most titled and influential players the English court had ever seen, and the King’s most trusted advisors.

“And with England’s place on the world stage under threat from a Spanish invasion and rioters taking to the streets to denounce the King, the stakes could not have been higher.

“Prepared to stop at nothing and armed with her ruthless political steel, Mary married her way up the ranks, bribed politicians, colluded with criminals and clawed her way into the heart of the Establishment, making it her own.”

Following its release, Mary & George received rave reviews from critics and TV viewers, with many praising the cast performances, writing, and stunning costumes.

However, one aspect of the show that made massive waves with fans was its NSFW content – specifically Galitzine’s raunchy sex scenes and nudity.

In a recent interview with W Magazine, the Red, White & Royal Blue star reflected on his time filming the drama and his various naked moments.

“It’s funny that I had a hundred costumes in that, and yet there was so much naked screen time,” he told the news outlet.

Galitzine also gushed about portraying George and exploring the character’s “dominate” methods to get what he wants.

“But, honestly, it was a joy because getting to step into the mindset of a man who was able to dominate people through seduction and his body, was incredibly empowering,” he explained. “It was almost intoxicating.”

In addition to discussing Mary & George, Galitzine gave insight into his preparation process for his new upcoming and scantily clad role, He-Man.

“There’s been a lot of eating and weightlifting, a lot of stunts. I’m eating about 4,000 calories a day, but the amount of physical work I’m doing, you end up hungry at the end of the day, which is quite surprising,” he said.

Galitzine is set to play the popular hero in Prime Video’s upcoming film Masters of the Universe.

While the 30-year-old expressed excitement for his bulk, he joked that he won’t be as pleasant once he hits the cutting stage of his fitness transformation.

“I can only apologize for the person I’m going to become in a few months’ time,” he added.

The next couple of years are set to be very busy for Galitzine, who’s starring in a handful of projects, including Wings of Freedom, and 100 Nights of Hero, alongside Masters of the Universe.

The Bottoms star has also signed on to reprise his role as Prince Henry in the highly anticipated Red, White & Royal Blue sequel.

Click here to get a glimpse at Galitzine’s shocking fitness transformation.