Red, White & Royal Blue’s Nicholas Galitzine drives fans wild with bulked up fitness transformation

Nicholas Galitzine has sent fans into a frenzy with his latest social media post.

On 18 December, the beloved talent celebrated the holiday season by posting a cosy photo to his Instagram story.

In the snapshot, the Handsome Devil star stands next to a decorated Christmas tree, wearing an Acne Studios long-sleeved shirt and boxer briefs.

In addition to showing off his holiday cheer, Galitzine debuted a brand new look, rocking a huge muscular build and longer blonde hair.

Of course, it didn’t take long for fans to share their unfiltered reactions to his staggering fitness transformation on social media.

One X/Twitter user wrote: “Being a Nicholas Galitzine fan is so fun, every few months he pops up looking like a whole new person and I get a hit of adrenaline so powerful you’d think I was going skydiving.”

Another fan tweeted: “I never thought I’d need a man more until this very moment.”

A third user added: “This is a private matter I need to be left alone.”

While Galitzine has refrained from sharing an official statement about his bulky transformation, many fans have assumed its related to his upcoming role in the Masters of the Universe film.

Back in May 2024, it was announced that the Red, White & Royal Blue star would be portraying the iconic hero He-Man in Amazon’s live-action adaptation of the beloved cartoon series.

“By the Power of Greyskull, I HAVE THE POWER!” I’m so beyond proud to announce that I will be playing Adam, Prince of Eternia, in ‘Masters of the Universe’. It has been a dream for so long to play someone of his heart, humour and heroism, I cannot wait to get started,“ the 30-year actor revealed on Instagram at the time.

While details regarding the film’s plot have been kept under wraps, we know the film is set to feature an all-star cast, with Camila Mendes starring as Teela, Idris Elba playing Duncan, aka Man-at-Arms and Jared Leto portraying the nefarious villain Skeletor.

He-Man first debuted in 1983 as the main protagonist of the Masters of the Universe franchise, which follows the muscled Mattel superhero, the alter-ego of Prince Adam of Eternia and most powerful man in the universe, as he defends his home planet and the secrets of Castle Grayskull from his nemesis Skeletor.

The character has appeared in animated form in several series and films, namely the 80s series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe and 1985 film He-Man and She-Ra: The Secret of the Sword.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicholas Galitzine (@nicholasgalitzine)

A live-action film starring Dolph Lundgren as He-Man, released in 1987, was a critical and commercial failure, but has since developed a passionate cult following.

Although He-Man isn’t canonically gay, his homoerotic uniform, relationship with Man-at-Arms and lack of interest in women has resulted in the character being hailed as a gay icon.

Additionally, his double life as both He-Man and Prince Adam has been noted as an allegory for coming out, with the former representing someone who’s out-and-proud and the latter as closeted.

Galitzine’s fourth collaboration with Amazon Studios will be released on Prime Video in 2026.