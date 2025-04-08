“It set the template”: Matt Bomer dishes on his favourite Fellow Travelers sex scene

Matt Bomer has revealed his favourite sex scene from Fellow Travelers.

In October 2023, the critically acclaimed historical drama made its grand debut on Showtime and Paramount+ in the UK.

Based on Thomas Mallon’s novel, the Ron Nyswaner-created show follows the volatile romance of Tim Laughlin (Jonathan Bailey) and Hawkins Fuller (Bomer), two very different men who meet in the shadow of McCarthy-era Washington.

While the Emmy-nominated show has been praised for its stellar acting performances and heartwrenching subject matter, the eight-episode miniseries also turned heads for its handful of graphic sex scenes.

From toe-sucking and oral sex to unbridled threesomes and intense cruising moments, the show held nothing back when exploring the different facets of gay sex.

While all of Tim and Hawk’s sexcapades have made massive waves with fans, Bomer recently revealed that their intense sex scene in episode one was his favourite among the bunch.

“The first [scene] we did was the first time we figured out how we were going to do these scenes and how Johnny and I were going to collaborate,” he explained in a recent interview with PRIDE. “It set the template for everything else that happened on the show.”

Bomer’s recent interview comes a few months after he gushed about Showtime and production company Freemantle encouraging him and Bailey to push the envelope when filming the series’ explicit content.

“I have to say creatively on this, so much of my cynicism was obliterated, particularly by the fact that we were lucky enough to work with Fremantle and Showtime, who from the beginning were giving us notes that weren’t constricting at all,” he explained.

“They were actually liberating. They were saying, ‘No, go farther. Embarrass yourself. Go too far. Try to scare us. Try to see how far you can push it.’ And that kind of permission, I felt, even bled into the acting work on set because it came from the people who were in power who could make those decisions.”

The Normal Heart star isn’t the only member of the Fellow Travelers team to discuss the show’s sex scenes.

In a sit-down with GAY TIMES, Nyswaner opened up about shining an empowering light on gay sex within the series.

“For me, when I came out in the 70s, those were the celebratory days of the gay experience. It was pre-AIDS, and we were released. Sex is the way that we express our community,” he explained.

“No one was going to get married. We were all going to live in communes. We had all raised children together. That’s what we all thought in the 70s, including my straight friends. That connection that I got to have with other gay men, whether it was one night or a little bit longer, it was very powerful to me, and it gave me joy.

“That excitement and that joy, dancing to Donna Summer and doing poppers on the dancefloor, sex was at the heart of our gay revolution… We wanted the sex to be powerful in Fellow Travelers, because I believe it is a really powerful part of the gay experience.”

All eight episodes of Fellow Travelers are now available on Paramount Plus in the UK and US.