“It devastated me”: Former Pixar staff react to Disney cutting Win or Lose’s trans storyline

Former Pixar staff members have spoken out against Disney nixing Win or Loses’ trans-inclusive content.

On 17 December, it was revealed that the upcoming series was cutting a trans-led storyline.

While the character – named Kai – will still be featured in the show, dialogue related to their gender identity is set to be removed from the final cut.

“When it comes to animated content for a younger audience, we recognize that many parents would prefer to discuss certain subjects with their children on their own terms and timeline,” a spokesperson from the company said in a statement.

As of writing, Disney has refrained from sharing additional information about the removed storyline.

On 27 December, former Pixar staff members expressed their disappointment over the decision during an extensive interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Sarah Ligatich, a former Pixar assistant editor and consultant for the episode, told the publication that she was “devastated” over the news but was “hardly surprised” by Disney’s decision.

“For a long time, Disney has not been in the business of making great content. They have been in the business of making great profits,” she explained.

“Even as far back as two years ago when I was at Pixar, we had a meeting with [then-CEO] Bob Chapek, and they were clear with us that they see animation as a conservative medium.”

Ligatich also discussed Chanel Stewart, the trans actress who plays Kai in the series. She revealed that she cried thinking about Win or Lose executive producer David Lally informing the young talent about the change.

“Not only are you asking someone to play someone they’re not, but to also get them to wrap their mind around a political conversation that is just so beyond them,” Ligatich added.

One former Pixar staff member—who was not involved with the show but had seen the episode—echoed similar sentiments and expressed frustration over Disney’s decision to spend money on changing the story rather than “saving lives.”

“The episode in its final form was so beautiful – and beautifully illustrated some of the experiences of being trans – and it was literally going to save lives by showing those who feel alone and unloved, that there are people out there who understand you,” they said.

A third former employee claimed that Disney’s decision was “100 per cent political.”

“Disney just had the settlement with Trump. We saw it recently with the Devil Dinosaur and Moon Girl episode that was cut. All of us who knew about Win or Lose and this character were all just clenching: ‘Please don’t hit us next,” he added.

The recent Win or Lose news comes a few weeks after Stewart told Deadline that she was “disheartened” by Disney’s decision to axe her character’s trans identity.

“I wore it as a badge. I wore it with pride. I wore it with honour because it meant so much to me. The thought of authentically portraying a transgender girl made me really happy. I wanted to make this for transgender kids like me,” she explained to the news outlet.

“I was very disheartened. From the moment I got the script, I was excited to share my journey to help empower other trans youth. I knew this would be a very important conversation. Trans stories matter, and they deserve to be heard.”

Win or Lose – Pixar’s first-ever long-form series – is set to premiere on Disney+ on 19 February.