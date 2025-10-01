Indya Moore calls out Ryan Murphy for his silence on trans rights: “We need you to do more”

Indya Moore has criticised Ryan Murphy for his lack of public support for the trans community.

On September 28, the Pose star took to Instagram to reflect on the growing hostility and political attacks directed toward trans people.

“I just want to say thank you to everybody who has ever supported trans people, even if I’m upset with you for not doing enough for Black folks, for not doing enough for other marginalised groups,” she tearfully exclaimed at the start of the video.

“But I just want to say thank you to everyone who has ever actually done anything to help us, to take us out of poverty, to help us to not be struggling, to help us not be in the centre of violence all the time.

“Because seeing all of these reports that are coming out about what the federal government is trying to do to persecute trans people and put us in concentration camps it’s really disturbing.”

While Moore said that she’s never one to be scared, she admitted to feeling hurt and shocked over the troubling state of trans rights.

After expressing her gratitude for the people who have supported the trans community with work opportunities and platforms, the 30-year-old called out Pose co-creator Murphy for being silent during the Trump Administration’s latest round of anti-trans attacks.

“We really need y’all. We really, really need y’all. The fact that Ryan Murphy has been this silent. We really pissed you off that much, Ryan? Like, Ryan Murphy, who upset you that much? Janet really pissed you off that much?” Moore said.

The actress was seemingly referring to Pose writer Janet Mock and her passionate 2021 speech calling out her unfair payment on the series, as well as the lack of trans support in the industry/Murphy’s productions.

“I’m trying to understand. How is it that you could do something like Pose during Donald Trump’s administration, and then it’s like, poof, you’re gone? It’s, like, garbage. It’s like an embarrassment. Like, that’s how it feels.”

Moore continued: “Ryan Murphy, we need you to do more. You do need to address the racism, the violence and the targeting of people on your productions, Ryan Murphy. Yes, you do. You do need to make sure trans people are paid equally. Yes, Janet did the right thing.”

Moore went on to express her shock over how quickly everyone had forgotten about Mock, who also wrote and produced on other Murphy-created projects, such as Hollywood and Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

“And let me tell you something: trans people, we are not loving each other the way that we should. We’re catty, we’re jealous, we compare ourselves to the next woman,” the Nimona star continued. “We need more love from each other and from others.

“Janet Mock’s grievances about Hollywood, her breakdown, her upset, should have never resulted in us stopping talking about her.

“Y’all failed her. Y’all failed her, because you know what? Too many of the girls are out here waiting for the other girl to move over so she can have her spotlight. That is what happens to marginalised people. We are competing with each other too much.”

Towards the end of her video, Moore called on people to stop being “passive observers” of the struggles impacting the trans community.

“I am looking at who will take me as an asylum seeker right now. I had never thought I would have to seek asylum from America… We need help. Trans people need help. We need places that we can go for asylum. In your countries, please advocate for our safety, for us to be able to have refuge,” she added.

Since uploading her powerful video, Moore has received support from fans and her LGBTQIA+ peers in the industry.

Acclaimed trans actress Laverne Cox wrote: “Love you so much, my sister. This call to action, this call to love, this call for empathy, acknowledging each other’s humanity, both intra-community and for those who proclaim allyship. I’ve been weeping just like this. Weeping.

“But not showing it. But I hear you. I feel you deeply. I’m right there too.”

Trailblazing activist, author and model Munroe Bergdorf wrote: “I love you so much.”

Drag Race star Shea Couleé added: “To my trans family. I love you. I see you. And my very existence is indebted to you and all of the sacrifices you make to live an authentic life. I stand with you, and thank you for all that you do.”

You can watch Moore’s full video here.

