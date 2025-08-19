“I’m pansexual”: Uncut Gems star Julia Fox clarifies sexuality

Julia Fox has shared an update on her sexuality.

In her new cover interview with Allure Next, the Pressence star shared an update on her sexuality, revealing that she identifies as pansexual.

“I’m pansexual; I could be attracted to anyone and anything,” she explained.

“If it were just down to the physical, I’m more attracted to the female body. Men don’t do it for me at all [physically], but I can be attracted to a man’s mind. I’m a vibes person.”

Elsewhere in her interview, Fox opened up about the difficulties queer women face coming out.

“I think women have a harder time [realising they’re queer] because we are so programmed to perform for men,” she continued.

However, when she started to reflect on some of the “psycho codependent besties” she had with women in the past, she realised that her feelings weren’t just platonic.

“Looking back, I’m like, ‘Oh my God, we were in a relationship.’ But there was no way I was going to admit that to myself, and I couldn’t because so much of my survival was hinged upon men taking care of me,” Fox explained.

This isn’t the first time the Uncut Gems star has been candid about her sexuality.

In 2022, Fox told comedian and talk show host Ziwe that she has “some gay bone [in my body] and I need to explore that a bit more”.

“Like, maybe my ex-boyfriends weren’t wrong when they were calling me a lesbian and complaining that I never wanted to have sex with them,” she added.

Fast forward to 2024, the beloved author seemingly announced that she was a lesbian when responding to comedian Emily Gracin’s video on TikTok about when she “loves seeing a lesbian with their boyfriend”.

“It’s like, ‘Aw, you hate that man,'” Gracin says, before Fox hilariously interjects and admits, “Hey… That was me. I was that lesbian. So sorry, boys. Erm, won’t happen again.”

A few months later, the former GAY TIMES cover star revealed to The Times that she’d “definitely be up for a relationship with a woman.”

“You cannot equate that to a relationship with a man. With a woman, you’re with your bestie, whereas ultimately men are always going to prioritise other men over you,” she told the publication.

“Men love other men and masculine shit, and watching homoerotic things such as wrestling and football. In this toxic culture, I don’t think there’s room for them to love me.”

Check out her full Allure Next feature here.