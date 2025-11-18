Love is in the air! Fire Island star Matt Rogers and Below Deck’s Fraser Olender are dating.

The two lovebirds hard-launched their relationship while walking the blue carpet at BravoCon 2025.

In an interview with PRIDE, Rogers gushed about his new beau, stating: “I love no complaints on the levels of love! It’s one of those things where I’m trying to be cool about a good, new thing. I’m good! I’m happy.”

Olender echoed similar sentiments, exclaiming to the aforementioned news outlet that he was “very happy and not necessarily single.”

“I feel so honoured to be doing what I’m doing and being gay and being proud,” he added.

In addition to their interview with PRIDE, the pair celebrated their relationship on Monday (17 November) with adorable Instagram posts.

“BravoCon 2025 kind of a total Fave Parade, and this was just the tip of the iceberg. CULTURE AWARDS BACK IN 2026 BABES,” Rogers wrote alongside a photo of him and the reality star on the carpet.

Olender included the same snapshot in his Instagram post, along with a video of Rogers gushing about their relationship to a reporter.

The reality TV star also opened up about the medical emergency he experienced during BravoCon day two, which resulted in him going to the ER.

“Around 4pm I was having trouble breathing – chest was tight, painful, every breath more difficult to take,” he wrote in his caption.

“The Bravo/NBC angels swept me into an ER, and suddenly I’m starring in my own medical thriller. EKGs, X-rays, CAT scans all confirming that my heart and lungs are having a bit of a meltdown – on BravoCon weekend, out of all weekends. Fml.”

Towards the end of his caption, Olender seemingly praised the Las Culturistas co-host for being a source of support throughout the ordeal.

“A very special human stayed with me until 5am whilst I laid there useless, in agony, attached to multiple machines and pumped with the strongest meds – sooo grateful for him, the nurses and the docs,” he added.

In the comment section, Rogers lent support to his man, writing: “Healthy like an ox, unbreakable, hot, etc.”

BravoCon 2025 isn’t the first time Rogers and Olender have teased their new relationship.

Earlier this month, the pair attended the Wicked: One Wonderful Night event together alongside Wicked: For Good star and Rogers’ close friend Bowen Yang.

“One Wonderful Night, indeed @nbc. If you know me, you know that Wicked is basically my religion, so to SEE THIS LIVE was beyyyyyond,” he wrote in an Instagram post documenting the magical evening.

“The performances; [Bowen Yang] crushing as Fiyero, @cynthiaerivo zooming over my head and @arianagrande serving sheer perfection, shook me to the core. One for the books, cannot wait to watch backkk. Oh, and HAPPY BDAY [Bowen Yang].

The post also included two photos of Olender and Rogers cosying up together in a restaurant.

Congratulations are in order for the happy couple.