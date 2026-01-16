“I’m getting emotional”: Fans praise Bad Bunny’s inclusive Super Bowl halftime show teaser

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl promo has left fans (including us) extremely emotional.

Back in September, Bad Bunny was announced as the headliner for the Super Bowl LX halftime show.

In a statement at the time, the 31-year-old talent gushed about securing the coveted spot, which has previously been held by other superstar talent like Beyoncé, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Shakira & Jennifer Lopez, Katy Perry, and more.

“What I’m feeling goes beyond myself. It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture, and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL,” he said.

Following months of anticipation, the NFL and Apple Music finally treated fans to a trailer for the singer’s highly anticipated performance, which has been described as an “open invitation, welcoming the entire world –no matter who you are or where you are from – to join Bad Bunny… and get excited for the rhythm, unity, and cultural richness that only Bad Bunny can bring to the global stage.”

At the start of the teaser, the handsome talent walks into a mysterious meadow before playing his track ‘BAILE INoVIDABLE’ on his phone.

The shot then expands to showcase a woman in a red dress approaching him as she dances to the track.

It then transitions to the Grammy-winning talent grooving and shaking with an older woman in glasses.

As the commercial progresses, Bad Bunny’s dance partners change sporadically, featuring people of diverse backgrounds, genders, races, and ages.

At the end of the incredibly wholesome video, the ‘DtMF’ singer twirls a woman into a dip before his partner switches to a man wearing a cowboy hat.

“On February 8, the world will dance,” the caption read.

Naturally, fans have been quick to embrace the trailer, praising its diversity and heartwarming message of unity.

One X/Twitter user wrote: “What a beautiful way to promote the show, this is what we need now more than ever.”

Another Bad Bunny enthusiast echoed similar sentiments, writing: “This brought a tear to my eye. Bad Bunny really is for everybody. Not just people who understand Spanish.”

A third fan added: “Bad Bunny didn’t just make a Super Bowl video. He made a statement. Old, young, every shade, every walk of life, moving together. In a country obsessed with division, the message was simple: the world will dance. Unity is still possible. Thank you for listening to my TED talk.”

Check out more fan reactions below.

Bad Bunny’s Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show will kick off on 8 February at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Fans can watch the performance live on NBC, Peacock and Telemundo.

While you wait for the ‘VeLDÁ’ singer to hit the stage, revisit the moments that made him one of music’s loudest LGBTQIA+ allies, here.