“I’m actually fuming!”: Fans react to the Oscars snubbing Wicked: For Good

To say Wicked fans are disappointed is an understatement.

On 21 January, Peacemaker star Danielle Brooks and Thunderbolts actor Lewis Pullman announced the nominations for the 98th Academy Awards.

Ryan Coogler’s universally acclaimed vampire horror film, Sinners, shattered records, becoming the most-nominated film in Oscar history with 16 nods.

Paul Thomas Anderson’s star-studded drama One Battle After Another earned the second-most nods with 13 nominations. At the same time, Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein, the Timothée Chalamet-led Marty Supreme, and Neon’s Sentimental Value obtained nine nominations.

While many of 2025’s big hitters landed a nod in at least one of the 24 competing categories, Wicked: For Good was surprisingly snubbed— earning 0 nominations despite its impressive theatrical run and universal praise for Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande’s standout performances.

It’s also shocking, considering the first film, released in 2024, received a whopping 10 nominations ahead of last year’s ceremony.

As you can imagine, the Academy’s lack of recognition for the Jon M. Chu-directed film has not sat well with die-hard fans on social media.

One fan on X/Twitter wrote.: ‘Wicked: For Good‘ not even getting an Oscar nom for makeup or costume design is actually quite shocking to me because… hello??”

Another Wicked enthusiast echoed similar sentiments, tweeting: “Snubbing Wicked: For Good in EVERY category is ridiculous and insulting and you know it @TheAcademy. Not even a nomination in costume design? So f**king disrespectful. Anyway, the Wicked films are a cultural phenomenon, and they’ll be remembered FOREVER.”

A third fan added: “I’m actually FUMING because Wicked wasn’t given any Oscar nominations. Nothing for costuming??? Nothing for hair and makeup??? Nothing for ARIANA & CYNTHIA??? Make it make sense, Oscars!”

The 98th Academy Awards are scheduled to air on 15 March and will be hosted by comedian Conan O’Brien.

On 21 November, moviegoers were finally treated to the highly anticipated premiere of Wicked: For Good.

Based on Act Two of the stage musical, the sequel explores the estranged friendship between Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) after Elphaba reclaims her power and rebels against the villainous Wizard of Oz (Jeff Goldblum).

Elphaba, now in possession of the Grimmerie, continues her mission to expose the Wizard’s deception and champion the rights of Oz’s animals. Following Madame Morrible’s (Michelle Yeoh) slander at the end of Part One, however, she has become a social pariah — dubbed “The Wicked Witch of the West.”

At the same time, Glinda has become the “glamorous symbol of Goodness for all of Oz,” living in the Emerald City palace and serving as the friendly spokesperson and defender of the Wizard’s reign.

The synopsis continues: “As Glinda’s stardom expands and she prepares to marry Prince Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey) in a spectacular Ozian wedding, she is haunted by her separation from Elphaba. She attempts to broker a conciliation between Elphaba and the Wizard, but those efforts will fail, driving Elphaba and Glinda only further apart.

“The aftershocks will transform Boq (Tony nominee Ethan Slater) and Fiyero forever, and threaten the safety of Elphaba’s sister, Nessarose (Marissa Bode), when a girl from Kansas comes crashing into all their lives.”

Following its release, Wicked: For Good received generally positive reviews – earning a 66% on Rotten Tomatoes – with praise directed toward Erivo and Grande’s standout performances, Chu’s direction and its faithfulness to the source material.

At the same time, some critics and viewers were less than impressed with the film’s pacing, darker tone, lack of story expansion and song selection, including the two new original numbers, ‘The Girl in the Bubble’ and ‘No Place Like Home.’

While it didn’t receive the same critical reception as its 2024 predecessor, Wicked: For Good had a stellar theatrical run, earning $223 million at the global box office during its opening weekend. By the end of December, the film brought in over $500 million.

Wicked: For Good is currently available to buy or rent on Apple TV, iTunes, Prime Video, Fandango at Home, or YouTube.

As of this writing, a streaming release date has not been announced.

