“I’m about to lose my sh*t”: Girls5eva fans upset after Netflix cancels queer inclusive series

Girls5eva has been cancelled, and fans are very upset.

Back in 2021, TV enthusiasts were first introduced to the Meredith Scardino-created series.

Starring Sara Bareilles, Busy Philipps, Paula Pell, and Renée Elise Goldsberry, the show follows the members of a 1990s one-hit wonder girl group who get a second chance at stardom after their hit single gets sampled by an emerging rapper.

Upon its release, Girls5Eva received universal acclaim from viewers and critics, with many praising its comedy writing, cast performances, and creative musical numbers.

The series also garnered a dedicated LGBTQIA+ fanbase due to its queer-inclusive storylines and the beloved lead lesbian character Gloria (Pell).

After releasing its first two seasons on Peacock, the Emmy-nominated show escaped cancellation and moved to Netflix for its third entry – which premiered in March 2024.

Unfortunately, the Girls5eva gang are not returning for a fourth outing, despite season three receiving rave reviews and earning a certified 100% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

While Netflix recently confirmed the news to Deadline, Philipps first addressed the show’s upsetting future on 4 December via her podcast, Doing Her Best.

“It’s dead. Yeah. I’m just saying it because fuck it. If Netflix won’t, I will. I guess not enough people watched it or watched it the way that counts, or I don’t know. I actually just don’t know,” she explained to guest Danny Pellegrino.

“To be fair, Netflix isn’t saying that it’s dead, but they don’t also have to say anything about it because the way the deal was structured when it went to Peacock was just for the season, for that third season.

“And so there’s no time limit. Normally, when you do a TV show, there’s a contract, and you have to let the actors know by a certain date, or they are free to go pursue other things in first position. But we didn’t have that deal structured.”

While Philipps said that she and the rest of the cast “would kill to do more in any capacity” – like a movie or final season – she reiterated that it most likely won’t happen.

Since the news was announced, fans have flocked to social media to express their disappointment in Netflix’s decision.

One fan on X/Twitter wrote: “They can cancel girls5eva for a second time, but they can NEVER take “my gallbladder ‘sploded at our live-to-vhs christmas special.”

Another fan echoed similar sentiments, tweeting: “I’m so upset. BRING BACK GIRLS5EVA PLEASE.

A third fan added: “This had the potential to be such an iconic and huge show if Peacock and Netflix had actually promoted it. Justice for our icon Wickie Roy!”

Check out more fan reactions below.

All three seasons of Girls5eva are now streaming on Netflix.