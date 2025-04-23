“I feel so queer”: Celebrity Big Brother UK star JoJo Siwa shares an update on her sexuality

JoJo Siwa has shared an update on her sexuality.

Back in 2021, the former Dance Mom star came out as part of the LGBTQ+ community when she uploaded a picture of herself wearing a shirt that read: “Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever.

Alongside the image, she wrote: “My cousin got me a new shirt.”

Since coming out, JoJo has been an open book about her identity and where she falls on the sexuality spectrum.

Over the last year, the ‘Karma’ singer has identified as lesbian. However, during the 22 April episode of Celebrity Big Brother UK, JoJo revealed to Drag Race UK winner Danny Beard that she now identifies as queer.

“I feel, like, so queer, do you know what I mean? I think that’s the thing. I’ve always told myself I’m a lesbian, and I think being here I’ve realised: ‘Oh, I’m not a lesbian, I’m queer.’ And I think that’s really cool,” she explained.

“I’m switching letters! I’ve dropped the L, and I’ve gone to the Q, baby! That’s what I love about sexuality.”

The ‘Guilty Pleasure’ singer was immediately embraced by Danny, who exclaimed: “You are Q, honey. And you know that British people love a queue!”

Since walking into the Celebrity Big Brother UK house earlier this month, JoJo has gone on a transformative journey.

In addition to discussing her sexuality, the 21-year-old has opened up about navigating her gender identity.

After breaking the Big Brother rules by speaking in code with housemate Chris Hughes, JoJo admitted that it was due to her not wanting to talk about her gender identity publicly.

“It’s something that I’m not ready, necessarily, to be open about or upfront about, but it has to do with gender and how do I feel. Let’s just put it this way… Oh my god, this is a lot,” she tearfully stated in the Diary Room alongside Hughes.

“Essentially, you have female, you have male. I’ve met a lot of females, love them, don’t feel like them. Met a lot of males, love them, definitely not them. Met a lot of people in my life that are nonbinary, and these beautiful nonbinary people are who I feel the most like and… I don’t know, it’s not something I want to say about myself yet, but it’s something that is confusing, and that’s probably why we were talking about it last night.”

Towards the end of her emotional explanation, JoJo said it was “important to be honest” before expressing the significance of showing that it’s okay not to know your gender identity.

Fortunately, the young talent received support from her housemates when she tearfully shared the situation with them.

“I think just ’cause I don’t know myself or have all the answers, you know what I mean? There’s nothing to do. Nothing to change. Nothing to think about. No different way to think of anything. Everything stays the exact same,” JoJo told her castmates.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk)

While the ‘Choose UR Fighter’ singer has experienced enlightening moments in the Celebrity Big Brother UK house, she has also encountered homophobia.

At the start of the competition, Mickey Rourke spewed a series of homophobic comments toward JoJo, ranging from him claiming he could turn her straight to him threatening to “vote the lesbian out.”

Despite receiving a warning from Big Brother, the Iron Man 2 actor continued to use inappropriate language and engage in unacceptable behaviour, resulting in his removal from the house on 14 April.

We’re sending love and support to JoJo Siwa as she navigates her identity.