“Beyond disgusting”: JoJo Siwa’s partner slams Mickey Rourke’s Big Brother comments

Kath Ebbs has called out Mickey Rourke following the homophobic comments he made toward their partner JoJo Siwa.

On 7 April, ITV’s Celebrity Big Brother made its grand return with a new batch of famous faces embarking “on the ultimate social experiment.”

The second series’ lineup includes: Angellica Bell (TV presenter), Chesney Hawkes (singer), Chris Hughes (TV presenter), Daley Thompson ( former Olympic athlete), Danny Beard (Drag Race UK winner), Donna Preston (actress and comedian), Ella Wise (The Only Way Is Essex star), Jack P Shepherd (actor), JoJo Siwa (singer and Dance Moms star), Michael Fabricant (politician), Rourke (actor), Patsy Palmer (actress), Trisha Goodard (TV presenter).

While most of the cast have left good impressions on viewers, Rourke has generated heaps of controversy for his homophobic remarks towards Siwa.

During the 9 April episode, The Wrestler actor asked Siwa if she liked boys or girls, prompting the latter to say: “Me? Girls. My partner is non-binary.”

Rourke went on to claim that Siwa wouldn’t be gay anymore if he stayed in the house longer than four days, adding that he would “tie her up.”

The actor’s shocking comments didn’t stop there. When discussing the show’s eviction process, Rourke exclaimed that he was “going to vote the lesbian out real quick.”

“That’s homophobic if that was your reasoning,” Siwa said in response.

The pair’s unsettling interaction ended on another unsettling note when Rourke exclaimed, “I need a f*g” before adding, “I’m not talking to you,” while gesturing toward Siwa.

Fortunately, the Dance Moms star received support from fellow house guest and Love Island star Hughes, who offered her a hug and comforting words.

“It’s crazy to me that still exists,” Siwa exclaimed before breaking into tears.

Since the episode’s release, viewers have slammed Rourke for his behaviour, with one person tweeting: “JoJo Siwa being subjected to homophobic bigotry from Mickey Rourke was a hard watch.”

Another viewer commented: “I feel so fucking bad for JoJo, Mickey is knew exactly what he was doing and saying. GET HIM OUT.”

Siwa’s partner Ebbs also blasted Rourke for his comments, describing them as “beyond disgusting” in a video uploaded to their TikTok account.

“I have literally… its taken me many a hours to even process what the f**k I just watched. Not only because that is the literal love of my life and I want to protect her at all costs and I feel so helpless that I can’t be there to not only comfort her but to also lost it at the f**king weasel of a man,” they said

“Take the fact out that I have a massive emotional stakes in his comments towards her. It is also just rooted in misogyny and violence. I don’t know if anyone kind of put two and two together. The five-minute clip, which was the whole conversation, has so many f**king layers to it. It is crazy.

“Firstly, he asked her if she’s into boys or girls, she answers that she is gay. He then proceeds to tell her that he’s going to turn her straight if he’s in the house long enough. She shuts him down. Once she shuts it down, he says he going to tie her up. That is a rape joke, that’s what that is, call it what it is.

Ebbs went on to highlight Rourke’s “voting the lesbian out” comment, stating that it was rooted in misogyny.

“She shuts him down over and over again, and he then goes actually, I’m going to get rid of you,” they continued.

“If men deem you unf**kable they have no use for you. If the male gaze is not apart of this situation and I have no power over you sexually, which also, no offence Mickey, you look like a f**king foot, so you don’t stand a chance with anyone anyway because you’re a f**king loser, then he’s like, ‘oh, I’m going to bully you. You’re not gonna play into my creepy jokes? Okay, then I’m going to bully you and say I don’t want you here,’ and he proceeds to call her a f***ot.”

Towards the end of the video, Ebbs exclaimed that the interaction made them feel sick to their stomach before praising Hughes for supporting Siwa.

“And obviously we saw the beautiful Chris Hughes, which, thank you Chris, thank you for doing my job. I was very upset and then when I saw him backing her, having her back and comforting her made me feel a little bit better especially because he is a cis gender straight main,” they added.

As Ebbs mentioned, Rourke received a formal warning from production for his comments, which led to him apologising to Siwa.

Celebrity Big Brother UK airs on ITV Monday through Friday at 9:00 pm and Sunday at 10:00 pm.