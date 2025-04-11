I Don’t Understand You: Here’s your first look at Nick Kroll and Andrew Rannells’ gay dark comedy

The trailer for I Don’t Understand You has finally been released, and it promises to be full of laughs and murder.

Written and directed by David Joseph Craig and Brian William Crano, the film follows a gay couple and parents-to-be – Dom and Cole – as they travel to Italy to “try and reconnect.”

However, their trip takes a chaotic turn, resulting in the pair navigating their fears, relationship problems and life-or-death situations.

The official synopsis reads: “Lost on the way to dinner, their car gets stuck in a ditch, leaving them stranded in rural nowhere during a torrential downpour. These two Americans, who are used to being catered to, are now in a foreign land with no cell service, zero comprehension of the Italian language, and, as fear takes over, escalating turmoil that could explode at any moment.”

The Boys in the Band star Andrew Rannells plays Cole while Big Mouth creator Nick Kroll portrays the former’s partner Dom.

I Don’t Understand You is also backed by a stellar ensemble cast, including Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout), Morgan Spector (The Gilded Age) and Eleonora Romandini (The White Lotus).

In the trailer, Dom and Cole leave their fabulous home in LA to enjoy the majestic backdrop of Rome, Italy. While settling in, the two reach out to thier prospective surrogacy candidate, Candice.

When the pair are gifted a “special reservation” at a restaurant in the Italian countryside, their trip quickly spirals into disaster after they accidentally kill the woman in charge of their dinner experience.

In March 2024, I Don’t Understand You held its world premiere at South by Southwest (SXSW).

Following its debut, the film’s cast and crew sat down for an interview with SXSW Studio host JuJu Green to discuss the creation of the dark comedy.

When asked if there was a part of the script that made him laugh out loud, Kroll said: “The movie does start, you feel like you’re kind of watching a relationship comedy and but there is some stuff in the script that’s ominous that sort of cues you in that maybe stuff is coming.

“And what’s so exciting to watch the film afterwards is seeing all the really smart, interesting choices that David and Brian made in the edit. Certain music cues, certain things that you’re like, ‘Oh, there’s what we did on the day, and then there’s all these other elements that you see.”

Crano also opened up about shattering expectations with I Don’t Understand You regarding the portrayal of the LGBTQIA+ experience.

“For me, there’s a lot of victim stories where you’re like, ‘Oh, this queer character is going to die horribly and tragically, or they’re going to lose everything, or they’re going to become the victim of violence,’ and this movie, there are a lot of very good versions of that story that are relevant and real, but there’s also room in the queer experience for joy and family and parenting and other stuff,” he explained.

Craig echoed similar sentiments, adding that the film doesn’t put a huge focus on Dom and Cole’s sexuality.

Check out the full trailer for I Don’t Understand You here or below.