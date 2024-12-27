“I don’t know if you’re ready”: Cynthia Erivo teases new song for Wicked sequel

Cynthia Erivo has shared exciting new details about the Wicked sequel.

On 22 November, fans of the long-running stage musical were finally treated to the highly anticipated film adaptation.

Directed by Jon M Chu, Wicked: Part One dives into the unlikely friendship between Elphaba Thropp (Erivo), a powerful young woman misunderstood and feared due to her green skin, and Galinda Upland (Ariana Grande), a blonde and whimsical woman “gilded by privilege and ambition.”

The synopsis reads: “The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads, and their lives take very different paths.

Since its release, the fantasy musical has received unanimous acclaim from critics and viewers – who have lauded the cast performances, musical numbers and special effects.

Fortunately, the Wicked phenomenon is showing no signs of slowing down. The sequel, Wicked: For Good, will hit theatres on 21 November 2025.

While the highly anticipated release is a year away, Erivo spilt some tea about what fans can expect, including the new music featured in the film.

On the latest episode of Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast, the vocal powerhouse revealed that she recorded and co-wrote a new track for her character alongside legendary songwriter Stephen Schwartz.

“I don’t know if you’re ready for it. I mean, I love the song, and I remember when we filmed it, the cast and crew were crying,” she teased.

“So I don’t know. And I don’t know if that’s just because they were emotional that day or that’s what the song does.”

Erivo went on to describe the untitled song as “very, very special” before stating that she didn’t want to give away any more details.

“I have a feeling that even the title will move you,” she cheekily added.

Erivo isn’t the only one to tease new information about Wicked: For Good.

In a recent interview with the Associated Press, Chu revealed that Elphaba’s journey in part two will be “more complicated and nuanced.”

“She can make a choice to be a certain way, but the consequences of that can be very, very messy,” the Crazy Rich Asians director explained.

“And Cynthia and I have talked about that from the very beginning where that meat comes in movie two. It almost catches up to where we are in the world right now of… once you know who you are, how hard is it to stick to those things and how tempting it is to even go back to the way things were.”

Toward the end of his sit down, Chu gushed about Erivo’s performance in Wicked: For Good, describing it as “profound and beautiful.”

Wicked: Part One will be available to buy on digital platforms on 3 January in the UK and 31 December in the US.