‘I completely crashed’: Lady Gaga on seeking psychiatric care after filming A Star Is Born

Lady Gaga has opened up about the mental health struggles she faced after filming A Star is Born.

Back in 2018, the beloved talent captivated moviegoers with her role as Ally Campana in the critically acclaimed film.

Directed and starring Bradley Cooper, A Star is Born follows musician and struggling addict Jackson ‘Jack’ Maine, who discovers and later falls in love with singer-songwriter Ally.

While the film helped catapult Gaga to new heights of superstardom and ushered in her underrated Joanne era, the ‘Bad Romance’ singer was reportedly struggling with her mental health behind the scenes.

In Gaga’s new Rolling Stone profile, the publication peeled back the curtain on the singer’s life before landing A Star Is Born, revealing that she had been dealing with suppressed trauma from being sexually assaulted by a music producer at 19.

When reflecting on her time making the Oscar-nominated movie, the ‘Paparazzi’ singer said: “I did A Star Is Born on lithium.”

Gaga went on to say that she experienced a “psychotic break” during the Joanne World Tour, which kicked off right after she finished shooting the aforementioned film.

“There was one day that my sister said to me. ‘I don’t see my sister anymore.’ And I cancelled the tour. There was one day, I went to the hospital for psychiatric care. I needed to take a break,” she explained to the publication.

“I couldn’t do anything… I completely crashed. It was really scary. There was a time where I didn’t think I could get better.”

Gaga went on to say that she felt “really lucky to be alive,” before adding: “I know that might sound dramatic, but we know how this can go.”

While ‘Blade of Glass’ singer was able to get help after A Star Is Born, Gaga experienced another period of instability during the creation of Chromatica – revealing that she “smoked three packs of cigarettes while sitting on the porch all day.”

“I was as great as I could be for someone that smoked weed all day, knocked back a couple of bottles of wine, and passed out.”

Gaga continued to face difficulties during filming for House of Gucci, telling the news outlet that she “wasn’t doing very well”

Fortunately, Gaga was able to work through her obstacles with the help of her fiancé, Michael Polansky.

“Being in love with someone that cares about the real me made a very big difference,” she explained.

Gaga’s candid interview comes a week after she earned seven Grammy nominations.

To the surprise of no one, she will once again compete for the coveted Album of the Year, where her critically acclaimed record MAYHEM will face opposition from Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Clipse, Pusha T & Malice, Kendrick Lamar, Leon Thomas and Tyler, the Creator.

In addition to landing Record of the Year and Song of the Year noms for ‘Abracadabra,’ Gaga’s Joker: Folie à Deux tie-in record, Harlequin, is up for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album.

