How to Get Away with Murder’s Jack Falahee shows off muscular transformation in new photos

Jack Falahee has shared his stunning fitness transformation, and fans are very excited.

On July 6, the How to Get Away with Murder star took to Instagram to share his impressive muscle gains with a shirtless before-and-after photo.

“2.5 months body recomp. -27 lbs + some muscle gained. Wanted to head to NYC in the best shape of my life. Getting there! Will be posting more about my workout journey for subscribers,” he wrote.

In the “before” photo, the Mercy Street star showcases a scruffier look, while in the “after” photo, he displays a clean-shaven appearance, giving a closer look at his defined chest and abs.

Naturally, Falahee’s transformation was met with enthusiasm by fans, who flocked to the comment section to share their celebratory and thirsty responses.

“Speaking for all the gays, I’d like to express our support and expect frequent visual updates,” One commentator wrote.

Another fan echoed similar sentiments, writing: “Awesome job… and way to go! The work is working for you. Just an opinion… you can CERTAINLY keep all of the hair, though.”

A third person added: “Keep up the good work! You haven’t aged a DAY by the way.”

Falahee’s fitness post comes a few months after he and Conrad Ricamora sat down with Entertainment Weekly to reflect on How to Get Away With Murder’s legacy and their trailblazing queer characters.

Led by Academy Award winner Viola Davis, the series follows Annalise Keating, a defense attorney and law professor who becomes embroiled in a murder plot with five of her students.

Throughout its six-season run, HTGAWM memorably blazed a rainbow trail in the TV sphere with Connor (Falahee) and Oliver’s (Ricamora) iconic gay romance.

During the interview, Ricamora remembered how his character was initially intended to be a guest appearance. The Fire Island star was confident in his talents, however, and “wasn’t surprised” he became a regular “because I’m good at what I do”.

“Facts,” added Falahee. “Conrad knocked it out of the park. The chemistry was palpable for both of us, and Pete Nowalk, the creator of the show, I remember him coming to me and saying, “Well, he’s the guy, like, he has to come back, right?” And I was like, ‘Yeah, absolutely.'”

The pair also touched on the show’s groundbreaking storyline involving Oliver’s HIV status – which has been praised for normalising the experience of living with HIV and bringing awareness to treatments and preventive measures such as PrEP.

“I remember after the HIV and then the PrEP episodes started to air, Pete and [producer] Betsy [Beers] and Shonda [Rhimes] came to us, and they said that there was an HIV advocacy group that had reached out to them and said that after the episodes aired, they saw a noticeable tick in PrEP prescriptions in certain metro areas that they attributed to the show airing,” Falahee told the news outlet.

Ricamora reflected on a vacation with his husband, where the manager of his Airbnb approached him and thanked him for the depiction of Oliver and Connor’s romance: “He said that everything that our relationship portrayed allowed his conversations [with friends and family] to be much easier or to be had in the first place.

“Of course, I started crying when he was telling me this. It’s something that you don’t expect. I’ve come across this gratitude throughout living after How to Get Away With Murder.”