“How pathetic”: BOOTS fans slam Pentagon for calling viral gay Netflix series “woke garbage”

BOOTS fans aren’t letting the US Pentagon rain on their parade.

Since 9 October, LGBTQIA+ TV enthusiasts have immersed themselves in Netflix’s new gay military drama, based on US Marine Greg Cope White’s memoir The Pink Marine.

Created by Andy Parker, the hour-long dramedy is set in the 1990s and follows Cameron Cope (Miles Heizer), a closeted, directionless teen, and his best friend Ray McAffey (Liam Oh) as they navigate the tough and unpredictable world of the U.S. Marine Corps.

The official synopsis reads: “Together, this ensemble navigates the literal and metaphorical landmines of boot camp, forging unlikely bonds and discovering their true selves in an environment designed to push them to their limits.

“With sharp wit and plenty of heart, BOOTS is about friendship, resilience, and finding your place in the world — even when that world seems determined to keep you in line or leave you behind.”

Since its release, BOOTS has secured a certified 93% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and has received universal acclaim for its heartfelt characters, powerful storylines, and standout performances from the cast.

In addition to the aforementioned feats, the series has also been lauded for its surprising relevance to current-day events, specifically the Trump Administration’s ban on trans people serving in the military.

While BOOTS has continued to earn praise and stay in Netflix’s Top Ten chart, it hasn’t won over the US Pentagon… a surprise to absolutely no one.

In a recent statement to Entertainment Weekly, Pentagon Press Secretary Kingsley Wilson attacked the series, describing it as “woke garbage.”

“Under President Trump and Secretary [Pete] Hegseth, the US military is getting back to restoring the warrior ethos. Our standards across the board are elite, uniform, and sex neutral because the weight of a rucksack or a human being doesn’t care if you’re a man, a woman, gay, or straight,” Wilson said.

The spokesperson went on to add that its officials “will not compromise our standards to satisfy an ideological agenda, unlike Netflix, whose leadership consistently produces and feeds woke garbage to their audience and children.”

BOOTS fans and pop culture enthusiasts have not taken kindly to the Pentagon’s lacklustre statement, with many taking to social media to share their unfiltered and hilariously shady reactions.

“Thank you, acclaimed cultural critics Pentagon… rarely have I wanted to watch a TV show more. Don’t quit your day jobs, snowflakes,” one person on X/Twitter wrote.

“Probably the biggest endorsement for me to watch now,” another person added.

A third user tweeted, “There’s so little going on in the world that the Pentagon’s biggest concern…….is a TV show?” while another simply added: “Omg, How pathetic.”

All eight episodes of Netflix’s new critically acclaimed series, BOOTS, are now available to stream.

For more BOOTS content, click here.