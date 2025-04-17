Honey Don’t!: Margaret Qualley, Aubrey Plaza and Chris Evans to star in gay dark comedy

Margaret Qualley, Aubrey Plaza and Chris Evans have teamed up for a new queer film Honey Dont!.

According to World of Reel, the upcoming dark comedy is directed by Ethan Coen and is the second film in his and Trica Cooke’s “lesbian B-movie trilogy‘ – which kicked off with 2024’s Drive Away Dolls.

Set in Bakersfield, California, Honey Don’t! is set to follow a lesbian private detective (Qualley) who’s investigating a suspicious church and its charming leader (Evans).

In addition to Qualley, Evans, and Plaza, the upcoming project will star Charlie Day, Billy Eichner, Talia Ryder, Gabby Beans, Lera Abova, Kristen Connolly and Lena Hall.

While additional details regarding the film’s plot have been kept under wraps, the upcoming detective feature has already finished filming, as confirmed by the New Mexico Film Office in May 2024.

As for its release date, IndieWire reported that Honey Don’t! will hit theatres this summer.

In a recent interview with i-d, Qualley opened up about the upcoming film and how she tapped into the role of the titular Honey.

Instead of embracing her “natural Scooby-Doo inclinations,“ The Substance star told the publication that she tapped into a “more suave and more mysterious“ persona.

“I tend to want to diffuse things before they even happen. [Whereas] Honey, she’s like honey – she’s skilful, she’s smooth, she is slipping in and out undetected,“ Qualley explained.

While she took a different acting approach for Honey’s personality, the 30-year-old talent admitted to needing little prep work for her character’s detective skills.

“No girl needs to be taught how to be a detective. Women know what’s happening even when they don’t know what’s happening,“ she continued.

“I remember in my early twenties, especially, my investigative skills on Instagram were really out of control. It’s a combination of tools, craft, and gut instinct.“

Honey Don’t! is the second time Margaret Qualley has collaborated with Coen and Cooke. In 2024, she led the first film in the creative pair’s lesbian B-movie trilogy, Drive Away Dolls, alongside Beanie Feldstein and Geraldine Viswanathan.

The outrageous road trip comedy follows the “uninhibited free spirit“ Jamie (Qualley) who, after cheating on her unhinged police officer girlfriend Sukie (Feldstein), embarks on a wild road trip to Tallahassee with her “demure“ friend Marian (Viswanathan).

Along the way, Jamie tries to convince Marian to let loose, sexually, by having no-strings-attached hook-ups at lesbian bars, while a group of incompetent criminals hunt them down to take back a mysterious suitcase located in the back of their car.

The film also boasts a stellar ensemble supporting cast, with the main trio joined by Colman Domingo, Pedro Pascal, Billy Camp, Joey Slotnick, C.J. Wilson and Matt Damon.

