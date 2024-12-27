“He’s always telling dirty jokes”: Orville Peck dishes on collaborating with Elton John

Orville Peck has opened up about working with pop music legend Elton John.

In August, the South African country singer released his highly anticipated third studio album, Stampede.

Labelled as a duet album, Peck tapped an array of legendary artists, including John, to help bring the 15-track project to life.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, the 36-year-old star opened up about his experience working with the ‘Tiny Dancer’ singer for their track ‘Saturday Night’s Alright (For Fighting).’

“[Elton John] is a really funny person to be around,” Peck told the news outlet.

The ‘Dead of Night’ singer went on to highlight John’s “crass“ sense of humour, adding that the former “is always telling funny, dirty jokes and stuff.“

Elsewhere in his interview, Peck also discussed working with the other big-name talent on Stampede, such as Kylie Minogue and TJ Osborne.

“I haven’t really done very many duets for features in the past, and so to do an album that has 18 artists on it was sort of very new for me,“ he explained.

“But I mean, it was with people that I’ve idolized my whole life. I just couldn’t believe they wanted to work with me as well.“

Peck’s recent interview comes a few months after John celebrated the release of the former’s album Stampede: Vol. 1, which dropped three months before the full-length Stampede record.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elton John (@eltonjohn)

“Congratulations to my friend @orvillepeck on the release of his new album ‘Stampede: Vol. 1,‘” he wrote on Instagram.

“Had a blast collaborating with him on the cover of ‘Saturday Night’s Alright (For Fighting)’, Which features as track 3. Great work on this album, Orville – keep rocking!“

Upon its release, Stampede received positive reviews from listeners and critics, with many praising the album’s genre-bending production, its unapologetically gay lyrical content and Peck’s vocals.

For the record’s lead single, the ‘Midnight Ride‘ singer teamed up with legendary country singer Willie Nelson for a cover of ‘Cowboys Are Frequently, Secretly Fond of Each Other.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orville Peck (@orvillepeck)



Originally written by Latin country musician Ned Sublette in 1981, the satirical, tongue-in-cheek track explores the secret queer history of cowboys.

Known as the “famous gay cowboy song”, Nelson released a cover in 2006 following the success of Brokeback Mountain (2005) – his version made history as the first mainstream LGBTQIA+ country song by a major artist.

In an interview with GLAAD, Peck revealed that Nelson asked him to collaborate on a new version of ‘Cowboys Are Frequently Secretly Fond of Each Other‘ a “couple of years ago”: “It’s actually been a long time in the making, this whole collaboration”.

He added: “The first thing that Willie said to me, we were hanging out in his tour bus when we talked, when he asked me and said he wanted to do the song, he was saying, ‘You know, it’s more important now than ever.’“

Check out the beautifully queer music video for ‘Cowboys Are Frequently Secretly Fond of Each Other’ here or below.