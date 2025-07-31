Here’s your first look at Ncuti Gatwa and Edward Bluemel in Born With Teeth

The first images have been released of Ncuti Gatwa and Edward Bluemel in rehearsals for their West End production, Born With Teeth.

Described as a “smart, sexy and irreverent,” the Liz Duffy Adams-written play chronicles the rivalry and “barely-suppressed sexual and creative chemistry” between literay icons Christopher Marlowe (Gatwa) and William Shakespeare (Bluemel) who are “forced to collaborate on a new play“ against the “backdrop of espionage, religious persecution and paranoia”.

As per the synopsis: “Across three secret meetings, the rival poets duel and flirt like young men with everything to lose. And with spies everywhere, betrayal comes knocking at the door.”

Born With Teeth will be directed by two-time Olivier Award winner Daniel Evans, who recently took on his first stage role in 14 years in Christopher Marlowe’s Edward II at the RSC, playing the role of Britain’s first ever ‘gay‘ king.

On 30 July, Playful Productions, the Royal Shakespeare Company, and Elizabeth Williams released new rehearsal photos from the upcoming production, featuring Gatwa and Bluemel fully embodying their characters electric chemistry.

In one photo, the two acting talents are shown passionately staring into each other’s eyes, their faces mere inches apart.

Another snapshot sees Gatwa jumping from a table while a Bluemel looks up in surprise from the floor.

A third photo showcases the Sex Education star and Killing Eve actor sharing another intense interaction, with the former on his knees, grasping the latter’s arms.

In addition to the thrilling set of new photos, Gatwa and Bluemel opened up about their excitement at bringing Adams’ show to life on the West End.

“I’m so excited to be joining Born With Teeth alongside the amazing Edward Bluemel. Liz Duffy Adams has written an exceptional play that is smart, dark, sexy, sharp and funny!“ Gatwa said in a statement.

“There’s a lot to get one’s teeth into. This is like no version of Shakespeare and Marlowe that I’ve ever seen before, and I can’t wait for audiences to join us for the ride”.

Bluemel echoed similar sentiments in his own stating, adding that he was “incredibly proud“ to be working with Gatwa and Evans on Born With Teeth.

“I feel incredibly proud and excited to be working with Ncuti Gatwa and Daniel Evans on the European premiere of Born With Teeth. To be stepping into the shoes of a young William Shakespeare is a huge thrill for any actor, and I can’t wait to get started,“ he gushed

“When I read Liz Duffy Adams’ script, I was instantly drawn into the high-stakes world of these two rival playwrights and the incredible, creative chemistry they share. There’s a real freshness and vitality to Liz’s writing that speaks directly to our world, and I can’t wait for West End audiences to experience it for the first time.“

Check out the rest of the first look photos below, courtesy of Playful Productions, the Royal Shakespeare Company and Elizabeth Williams.

Born With Teeth premieres at Wyndham’s Theatre for a limited 11-week run from 13 August to 1 November. Visit here for more information.