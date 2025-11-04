Here’s why Jonathan Bennett wants Aaron Samuels to stay straight in Mean Girls sequel

Jonathan Bennett has opened up about the possibility of a Mean Girls sequel and whether his character would be straight or gay.

Back in 2004, moviegoers were first introduced to “Girl World” and its ever-changing hierarchy in the hilarious teen comedy – which starred Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert.

In the years following its release, the film and its hilarious one-liners have remained a prominent fixture in pop culture, spawning a popular Tony Award-nominated Broadway musical and movie musical adaptation.

While the original film has continued to captivate new and old fans alike, many have called on the original cast to reunite in a sequel.

Fortunately, Mean Girls enthusiasts aren’t the only ones jonesing for a reunion.

In a new interview on Tommy DiDario’s I’ve Never Said This Before podcast, Bennett revealed that “99 per cent of the cast“ have expressed an interest in reprising their roles.

“I don’t think there’s been an actual conversation between us that I can remember. But, like, in the group chat, do we want to do it? Yes. It’s just, we did that movie 22 years ago, so it’s like… everyone grows up,“ he explained.

“We were kids shooting this movie. And then you grow up and get your lives… So it’s like, we would love to come back and bring the band back together. It’s just way about my pay grade. That’s a Tina Fey question.“

When asked if he would want his beloved character, Aaron Samuels, to be gay in a potential sequel, Bennett said that the former “would be straight.“

“Because you wouldn’t go and change the narrative of Aaron Samuels because Jonathan Bennett is gay. You keep the narrative of Aaron Samuels because that’s the story,“ he explained.

As for potential storylines for a Mean Girls 2 film, Bennett pitched an idea featuring Cady, Regina, Karen, and Gretchen as parents of daughters who are now attending the school Aaron teaches at.

“You could have a storyline for all the parents, who are millennials, that are the current fans of the movie, who grew up with it. So they’re going to be attached to Lacy, Amanda, [and] me…,“ he continued

“And then you have the kids who are the new batch for their kids to be watching, so they can identify with those kids. The parents identify with their OG cast. I mean, Tina, write it. I ain’t getting any younger, sweetie.“

While we’ll have to wait and see whether a Mean Girls sequel happens, other stars from the 2004 film have expressed interest in the idea.

In 2022, Chabert appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and said she would “absolutely“ return as the daughter of the man who invented toaster strudel: “I think it would be so much fun to see where these women are now, and if their kids are the new mean girls. I’d love to know what they’re doing.”

Lizzy Caplan, the star behind Janis Ian, also told Grazia that she would “be an idiot not to join“ a Mean Girls sequel.

Lastly, Seyfried echoed similar sentiments during an interview with Access Hollywood at Variety’s 2022 Power of Women event.

“Yeah, I mean a Mean Girls sequel would – I don’t know what it would be about – but boy it would be funny,” she told the news outlet. “And it would be really nice to go back there.”