Here’s what the Heated Rivalry actors think about a Red, White & Royal Blue crossover

Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams have theorised what would happen in a Heated Rivalry and Red, White, & Royal Blue crossover.

In their recent interview with CTV’s ETalk, the two handsome talents answered an array of fan questions, including one that inquired what “a Hollanov double date with Alex (Taylor Zakhar Perez) and Henry (Nicholas Galitzine) from Red, White & Royal Blue would look like.”

“Well, they’re definitely a lot more highfalutin than we are,” Storrie cheekily responded.

Williams added: “I think you should man this one. I have, unfortunately, not seen Red, White & Royal Blue, but I’m familiar with it.”

After taking a beat to think about the question, Storrie theorised that Shane and Illya would have a “culture clash” with Alex and Henry before settling on them having “tea and biscuits” together.

Check out Storrie and Williams’ full interview below.

While a Heated Rivalry and Red, White & Royal Blue crossover is unlikely, unfortunately, fans of both projects have plenty of content to consume.

Over the weekend, the first two episodes of the gay romance hockey series dropped on Crave (Canada), HBO Max (US and Australia) and Sky (New Zealand).

Unsurprisingly, Heated Rivalry’s double premiere was a hit with LGBTQIA+ viewers, who praised the writing, direction and electric chemistry between Williams and Storrie.

The remaining four episodes are scheduled to release over the next few weeks, with the finale dropping on Boxing Day (26 December).

On the Red, White & Royal Blue front, Amazon MGM gave fans a major update on the highly anticipated sequel in October.

Taking to their social media channels, the studio revealed that the film will be titled Red, White & Royal Wedding in a six-second video teaser.

Amazon MGM also announced that But I’m a Cheerleader director Jamie Babbit will be helming the sequel, taking over from Matthew López.

While the plot is being kept under wraps, the film’s co-screenwriter and author of the original book, Casey McQuiston, teased some of the themes the sequel will explore in July.

“The sequel is a glimpse into Alex and Henry’s life after the confetti has finished falling from the first movie, and you have to move forward together as two adults in a real, serious adult partnership,” McQuiston said in an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment.

“With pressures and expectations and dreams that might be coming into conflict with each other, and things that might be pulling them and pushing them in different directions and how they navigate that together. So as vaguely as possible, that’s what I’m allowed to say.”

Red, White & Royal Wedding will see the return of Zakhar Perez as the first son, Alex Claremont-Diaz, and Galitzine as the British royal Prince Henry.

Uma Thurman and Sarah Shahi are also expected to return for the sequel as US President Ellen Claremont-Diaz and the president’s Deputy Chief of Staff Zarah Bankston, respectively.

New episodes of Heated Rivalry release every Friday. Red, White & Royal Blue is now streaming on Prime Video.