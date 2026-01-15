Heated Rivalry’s Hudson Williams leaves fans thirsting for more with sweaty workout video

Heated Rivalry star Hudson Williams and his bulging muscles have resulted in feral responses from fans.

On 14 January, the 24-year-old talent partnered with Men’s Health for their ‘Train like ‘series, where a celebrity – often a Hollywood hunk – takes fans through their unique workout routine.

In the video, Williams said his go-to workout is a full-body routine, adding: “Depending on when or when I can’t get into the gym, I like to know I’ve hit everything.

“It’s usually an hour [or] 45 mins, ideally five times a week, but often times when I’m travelling, or I’m too busy, three times [a week].”

Williams went on to express his hopes of getting “bigger, juicier, thicker” before going over his go-to exercises, which included: dumbbell flyes, lying dumbbell curls, Bulgarian split squats, seated cable rows, tricep extensions, dragon flags and lateral raises.

Thankfully, the handsome actor demonstrated each exercise while wearing a muscle shirt and fitted beige shorts, giving viewers a closer look at his tattoos, firm chest, massive arms, sculpted legs and firm glutes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Men’s Health (@menshealthmag)

“My dad always kept me in the gym since I was like six. There are videos of him trying to put weights in my hand, which seems irresponsible, but it’s also the guy who left me alone with lights and like plastic bottles, so it’s not out of character,” Williams explained to the news outlet.

“He’s a great father. I didn’t mean to tarnish his character, but um yeah, I’ve been in the gym for a long time.”

When discussing his favourite things to target, Williams named his chest and biceps and most recently, glutes.

“We got a MO to keep. So I want to keep this butt and get a bigger butt as well,” he continued.

“I’m okay talking about my butt, but poor Connor Storrie, who has the fattest butt I’ve ever seen on a man, I’m sure just wants to stop talking about his beautiful cheeks.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Men’s Health (@menshealthmag)

Naturally, the video has been a hit with fans, prompting many to flock to social media to share their thirst reactions.

One fan on X/Twitter wrote: “The finest motherfucker alive.”

Another person added: “The way his skin is so just damn perfect in every single inch of his body?!”

A third Heated Rivalry enthusiast added: “I’ve seen him basically naked in this show and somehow this is making me feel something different and hornier.”

Since Heated Rivalry‘s two-episode premiere in November, Williams has skyrocketed to superstardom, resulting in him appearing on various magazine covers, late-night TV, and the 2026 Golden Globes.

Fortunately, the talented actor is showing no signs of slowing down, having recently starred in Quinn’s erotic three-part series, Ember & Ice, and in several short films that have been making the rounds on YouTube.

Lastly, he has already signed on to star in Heated Rivalry season two, which is expected to begin filming this summer.

Check out Williams full Men’s Health video here or below.