Heated Rivalry’s Hudson Williams bares his rock-hard body in extremely hot shoot

Heated Rivalry star Hudson Williams is refusing to let fans breathe with his new shoot, which is possibly his hottest to date.

For his recent spread with Numéro Netherlands, photographed by Tyler Patrick Kenny, the 24-year-old talent showcased his impressive physique in an array of sultry fashion shots set in a hockey rink.

In three photos, a shirtless Williams switches between brooding and adorable expressions while leaning on the rink bleachers in a luxurious Namila coat and a pair of Saturday Night Special jeans.

Another batch of shots features the handsome Canadian talent flashing his abs while standing on the ice. This time, he’s sporting a tight pair of leather DSQAURED2 pants with a black distressed Namila coat.

Alongside the aforementioned snaps, Numéro Netherlands shared a short video of Williams’ shoot, giving his swoonworthy good looks and body an added spotlight.

Lastly, Williams spoke with the publication about Heated Rivalry, navigating the show’s massive success and his overnight fame.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Numéro Netherlands (@numero_netherlands)

When discussing his life before joining the series, the young talent revealed that he had been working in the hospitality sector right up until shooting started.

“It’s a wild change. I was very glad to be leaving for a job in Toronto, but I didn’t really believe it until I got there. I accepted it was just like going from a place that you’re kind of accepting, which was my serving job, as this could be my work for a few years,” he explained.

“I went, I was happy to be there, but then, they told me it’s a small Canadian show. But it didn’t feel that way. It looked really big. We have some pretty cool sets. I don’t know what’s small and Canadian about this. The fact that it just kept growing and it was always this burster of expectations, it never listened to what people were trying to sell it as.”

Williams added that he remains impressed by Heated Rivalry’s growing success, saying he’ll “believe anything now.”

“None of it is to what expectation was. It’s just constantly exceeding expectations. I’m almost missing the restaurants, not missing the, but you know, that was easy. That was safe. And this feels like a tornado,” he added.

Unsurprisingly, the steamy shoot has been embraced by fans (including us), with many taking to social media to share their thirsty, relatable reactions.

“I’m really tired of pretending I don’t have a massive all all-consuming crush on him,” one X/Twitter user wrote.

Another fan tweeted: “I would let him run me over with that Zamboni in his slutty leather outfit. In fact, I would beg for it.”

A third fan echoed similar sentiments, writing: “Me pretending to be a hockey puck on the ice rink so Hudson can play with me.”

Williams’ latest interview and photoshoot come a few days after the Heated Rivalry season finale dropped on Crave and HBO Max.

Titled ‘The Cottage,’ the official synopsis for the episodes reads: “Shane and Ilya get away from the spotlight for a rare moment of freedom. But when the outside world intrudes, they have to face some tough decisions that could change everything about their future and what it means to build a life together.”

Click here to read our full recap of the finale, and check out fan reactions to Williams’ latest photo shoot below.



