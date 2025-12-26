Heated Rivalry’s Connor Storrie looks hotter than ever in sultry new shoot

Connor Storrie has blessed fans (including us) with even more thirst-quenching content.

For his recent spread in Cultured Magazine, photographed by Christian Coppola, the 25-year-old talent showcased his impressive physique and dashing good looks in an array of beachy high-fashion shots.

In one photo, Storrie is sitting on a white beach chair, wearing an unbuttoned blue shirt, white trousers, and a creamy cardigan, all by Bottega Veneta.

Another shot of the Joker: Folie à Deux star features him dressed in a pair of Prada red shorts and a whistle around his neck, channelling his inner lifeguard fantasy.

Storrie also sported a sleek, studded Tom Ford suit and a comfy cardigan and jean combo from Dior.

Lastly, the hunky, talented showed off his signature happy trail, fit legs, and some tasteful side glute action in a knotted Gucci swim brief.

Naturally, Storrie’s latest magazine feature sparked an array of thirsty, relatable reactions on social media.

One X/Twitter user wrote, “Once again, Connor Storrie proving he’s built like Michelangelo’s David.”

Another fan echoed similar sentiments, writing: “Michelangelo would be screaming, crying, and throwing up seeing his work literally come to life with Connor.”

A third Connor Storrie enthusiast tweeted: “Imagine going for a cute little stroll on the beach, and you see lives being changed right there.”

In addition to his steamy photo shoot, Storrie also spoke with the publication about all things Heated Rivalry and navigating his overnight viral success.

“You know how some people can’t drink because of their body chemistry? When I’m online and the dopamine starts flowing, I’m like, ‘Okay, this is a little too good. I need to get out,'” he explained.

“It can be a really slippery slope for any creative, no matter what scale you’re being witnessed at.”

Storrie went on to gush about bringing Ilya to life, revealing that “there are certain characters that are super easy to get into. Ilya is one of them.”

He added: “It was such a departure from who I am that the role may as well have been, like, a hobbit or something. I can’t help but be this totally altered thing.”

Storrie’s latest interview comes on the same day the Heated Rivalry season finale is released on Crave and HBO Max.

Titled ‘The Cottage,’ the official synopsis for the episodes reads: “Shane and Ilya get away from the spotlight for a rare moment of freedom. But when the outside world intrudes, they have to face some tough decisions that could change everything about their future and what it means to build a life together.”

Click here to read our full recap of the finale, and check out fan reactions to Storrie’s latest photo shoot below.