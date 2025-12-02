Heated Rivalry’s Connor Storrie breaks silence on viral nude scene

Connor Storrie has shared his honest reaction to his viral nude scenes in Heated Rivalry.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve likely witnessed the acclaimed series’ meteoric rise to fame on social media.

Over the last few weeks, Heated Rivalry has captured the attention of LGBTQIA+ TV enthusiasts worldwide – thanks to the show’s steamy trailer, sneak peeks and posters.

Following its highly anticipated premiere on 28 November, the show’s popularity rose to new heights, with many lauding the writing, direction and absolutely electric chemistry between the show’s two leads.

Alongside the aforementioned praises, viewers have expressed their shock, delight, pleasure, and ecstasy over the gay hockey romance’s NSFW content, including Storrie and William’s nude scenes.

In the first two episodes, the two talents appear in the buff on numerous occasions, ranging from their steamy shower scene to their thirst-inducing and passionate sex scenes.

With Heated Rivalry’s NSFW moments continuing to make waves on social media, Storrie shared his candid reaction to the fanfare during a recent interview with PRIDE.

After Williams and showrunner Jacob Tierney pointed out that he had a nice butt, the 25-year-old talent revealed: “It also makes me blush to think of how many people have seen my butt already. But, you know, I knew that going well into this.”

Storrie went on to share his thoughts on why people find Heated Rivalry so sexy, aside from the more obvious elements.

“It’s that dynamic of being powerful, but also having that tenderness with the consent. I think people find that sexy,” the Joker: Folie à Deux star added.

Williams echoed similar sentiments, promising that fans will “get what they’re looking for and more!”

“We delivered. We killed it. It’s the best TV adaptation of all TV adaptations. You can quote me on that,” he exclaimed to the news outlet.

“At the end of the day, I hope it can be this celebratory thing that can join people in their homes getting hoe and heavy together, hand holding, leg grabbing, lip biting.”

Fortunately for us, Heated Rivalry is just beginning, with four more episodes coming our way over the next few weeks.

Based on Rachel Reid’s hit novel, the series follows Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, two elite professional hockey players and captains of their respective teams, whose careers have been defined by their fierce on-ice rivalry.

Behind the scenes, however, the pair have a secret romantic connection — one full of clandestine encounters and complicated feelings.

The official synopsis adds: “What begins as a secret fling between confused teenagers at 17 evolves into a years-long journey of love, denial and self-discovery. Over the next eight years, as they chase glory on the ice, they struggle to navigate their feelings off it.

“Torn between the sport they live for and the love they can’t ignore, Shane and Ilya must decide if there’s room in their fiercely competitive world for something as fragile – and powerful – as real love.”

In addition to Storrie and Williams, Heated Rivalry stars François Arnaud as Scott Hunter, Callan Potter as Hayden Pike, Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova as Svetlana Vertrova, Dylan Walsh as David Hollander, Arthur Moukhortov as Sorren Miitka, Kamilla Kowal as Jackie Pike, Christina Chang as Yuna Hollander, Kaden Connors as Sasha, Frano Lo Presti as Cliff Marleau and Nadine Bhabha as Elena.

New episodes of Heated Rivalry release every Friday on Crave (Canada), HBO Max (US and Australia) and Sky (New Zealand).