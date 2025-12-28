Heated Rivalry’s Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams to star in a new Quinn erotic romance

Drop everything! Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams are reuniting for a new erotic romance.

If you’ve somehow avoided the internet, TV, magazines, radio or any form of pop culture entertainment, then chances are you’ve heard of (or become obsessed with) the universally acclaimed series Heated Rivalry.

Created by Jacob Tierney and based on Rachel Reid’s book of the same name, the gay hockey romance series follows Shane Hollander (Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Storrie), two elite professional hockey players who embark on a passionate, secret romance while maintaining a fierce rivalry on the ice.

Since its November premiere, Heated Rivalry has become a viral sensation and critical success, with viewers praising the series for its faithfulness to the source material and bold sex scenes.

The show has also led to the overnight success of Williams and Storrie, whose on- and off-screen chemistry has captivated viewers worldwide.

On 26 December, Heated Rivalry season one came to a close following the release of its tender and emotional finale, ‘The Cottage.’

Unsurprisingly, the final episode has been praised as the best entry in the series (so far!), with many fans lauding Shane and Ilya’s heartwarming conclusion and Tierney’s writing.

While Heated Rivalry season one has concluded, it looks like we’ll have plenty of Storrie and Williams content to consume before the release of season two.

On 27 December, the audio erotica app, Quinn, revealed that the two handsome talents have signed on to star in a new erotic story, titled Ember & Ice.

“Cottage after party at our place?” the company wrote in their announcement post on Instagram.

The post also included shots of a blurred Storrie and Williams playfully shoving each other on a set behind a clapperboard labelled Ember and Ice.

Unsurprisingly, the news has been embraced by Heated Rivalry fans (including us), with many flocking to social media to celebrate Storrie and Williams’ next project.

One fan on X/Twitter wrote: “And the plan to keep them employed together forever starts NOW.”

Another user echoed similar sentiments, tweeting: “Yes! Bring back the era of casting people with amazing chemistry in multiple projects. Give me ALL the romcoms. Let me watch their characters fall in love in ALL the ways.”

A third Heated Rivalry enthusiast added: “I’ve never been this fucking happy. [What the f**k] did we do to deserve them as our Heated Rivalry leads? Like these two soulmatized too close to the sun.”

As of this writing, details regarding Ember and Ice’s plot, release date, and the specifics on Storrie and Williams’ characters are being kept under wraps.

The recent news comes a few weeks after Heated Rivalry season two was greenlit for a second season by Crave and HBO.

While we sadly don’t have a time frame for when season two will drop, Tierney opened up to Entertainment Weekly about what fans can expect from the season, which will be based on The Long Game.

“We’re following Shane and Ilya. That’s not gonna be a shock. There’s certainly a possibility we’ll have additional resources, and we can do some things that we would want to do,” he told the news outlet.

“That would be great, but otherwise, I would want to keep it spiritually the same show. We’re off on a road here, we’re in one direction, and I like it. I’m so happy with the show, and I’m so incredibly impressed with what my creative team pulled off… 10s across the board.”

Heated Rivalry will *finally* premiere in the UK and Ireland on Sky and NOW TV from 10 January 2026.