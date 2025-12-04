Heated Rivalry: Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie dish on their butt routines for the show

Heated Rivalry stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie have shared the inside scoop on their perky bum routine.

Over the last few days, practically every corner of the internet has become obsessed with the gay romance hockey TV series (and rightfully so!).

Based on Rachel Reid’s hit novel, Heated Rivalry follows Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, two elite professional hockey players who have a fierce rivalry on the ice but harbour a secret romantic relationship behind closed doors.

The official synopsis reads: “What begins as a secret fling between confused teenagers at 17 evolves into a years-long journey of love, denial and self-discovery. Over the next eight years, as they chase glory on the ice, they struggle to navigate their feelings off it.

“Torn between the sport they live for and the love they can’t ignore, Shane and Ilya must decide if there’s room in their fiercely competitive world for something as fragile – and powerful – as real love.”

Since its two-episode premiere on 28 November, Heated Rivalry has had the internet in a chokehold due to its decade-spanning love story, thoughtful direction and chemistry-filled performances from Storrie and Williams.

However, the most popular aspect of the series has been its jaw-dropping NSFW content, especially the various moments in which Shane and Illya’s rear ends are in the spotlight.

Understandably, the characters sculpted butts have become the talk of the town, with many fans expressing their appreciation and admiration for them on various social media platforms.

But have you ever wondered how Williams and Storrie manage to transform their derrières into five-star hockey bums?

Fortunately, the two handsome talents answered that very important question during a recent interview with Canada’s Drag Race judge and ETalk host Traci Melchor.

“I was on that abducter machine more than I ever have. I never opened my legs more,” Williams joked before Storrie named cable squats as another essential exercise.

“And then in terms of just being comfortable with it, I am unfortunately just too comfortable with [showing my butt]. I had an old roommate, and we had a tally on our fridge board, and [it said] ‘Total times Hudson has mooned the person.’ I think in the short time we lived together, I got to 31.”

When Storrie was asked if he had anything else to add, the 25-year-old joked: “Well, I got a lot of comments last night like, ‘Wow, look at your butt.’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, what about my acting or my face?’ I mean, we’re comfortable with that. We knew it was coming.”

The pair’s ETalk interview isn’t the first time they’ve discussed their viral nude scenes.

During their sit-down with PRIDE, Storrie said, “It also makes me blush to think of how many people have seen my butt already. But, you know, I knew that going well into this.”

The 25-year-old went on to share his thoughts on why people find Heated Rivalry so sexy, aside from the more obvious elements.

“It’s that dynamic of being powerful, but also having that tenderness with the consent. I think people find that sexy,” Storrie added.

Williams echoed similar sentiments, promising that fans will “get what they’re looking for and more!”

“We delivered. We killed it. It’s the best TV adaptation of all TV adaptations. You can quote me on that,” he exclaimed to the news outlet.

“At the end of the day, I hope it can be this celebratory thing that can join people in their homes getting hoe and heavy together, hand holding, leg grabbing, lip biting.”

Fortunately for us, the Heated Rivalry era is just beginning.

Over the next few weeks, fans will be treated to new episodes every Friday on Crave in Canada and on HBO in the U.S., with the finale scheduled for 26 December.

As of writing, a UK release has sadly not been announced.