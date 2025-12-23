Heated Rivalry: François Arnaud teases “big moment” for Scott and Kip in season finale

François Arnaud has dished about Scott and Kip’s epic reconciliation and the highly anticipated Heated Rivalry finale.

Last week, fans (including us) were treated to the penultimate episode of the universally acclaimed gay hockey romance drama.

Picking up after episode four’s intense conclusion, the latest entry – titled ‘I’ll Believe in Anything’ – follows Shane and Ilya as they continue to navigate the intricacies of their electric romance and respective sexualities.

In addition to Shane and Ilya, the episode revisited Scott and Kip’s whirlwind romance with their highly anticipated reconciliation.

After winning the MLH Cup, Scott realises he no longer wants to hide his sexuality or his love for Kip, leading the two to share a passionate kiss on the ice in front of thousands of fans in the stands and viewers at home, including Shane and Ilya.

In a recent interview with Variety, Arnaud dished about the romantic and epic moment, revealing that he cried after watching the final cut of the scene.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heated Rivalry (@heatedrivalrycrave)

“Seeing it afterwards with all the people added with CGI, I felt like I was watching this at a real hockey game. It was like, ‘F**k, this is epic,” he told the news outlet.

Arnaud went on to tease the ripple effect Scott and Kip’s kiss will have on Shane and Ilya’s relationship in the upcoming finale.

“I think they’re kind of living vicariously through Scott. They see the possibilities for themselves,” he explained.

“It becomes this reassuring aspect. That’s why Scott and Kip’s book in the original books is called Game Changer. That’s really what he does for them. He changes the game.”

As for Scott’s future, the Midnight, Texas star teased that the finale will feature another “big moment” for the fictional New York Admirals player.

“Jacob texted me and said he just rewatched the top of Episode 6. He said, ‘Oh, God, you made me cry again,” Arnaud added.

The season finale of Heated Rivalry is set to air on 26 December on Crave in Canada and HBO Max in the US.

In a recent interview with Gold Derby, creator, writer and director Jacob Tiernay teased the sixth and final episode of season one, describing it as the “sweetest, most romantic” episode of the show yet.

Highly anticipated by fans of Rachel Reid’s beloved book series, it will focus on Shane and Ilya as they “get away from the spotlight for a rare moment of freedom”: “But when the outside world intrudes, they have to face some tough decisions that could change everything about their future and what it means to build a life together.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heated Rivalry (@heatedrivalrycrave)

Tierney added: “My favourite scenes are all in Episodes five and six. They’re such different episodes. Episode five is so big and so much happens, and six is so small and so intimate.

“I just watched the finale this morning because I had to sign off on a bunch of things and it’s so nice to be with the two of them for that long.

“Those moments matter to me. There are so many scenes in the fifth episode that are heartbreaking and also funny and sweet and cute. And then Episode 6 is like a little two-hander that’s so wonderful.

“It will give our obsessive fans two big needle drops, so get ready for two new favourite songs.”

It was recently announced that Heated Rivalry will premiere in the UK and Ireland on Sky and NOW TV from 10 January 2026.