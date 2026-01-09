Heated Rivalry: Connor Storrie shares iconic reaction to Miley Cyrus’ music pitch for season 2

Drop everything! New Connor Storrie lore has dropped.

Last week, pop icon Miley Cyrus shared her thoughts on Crave/HBO Max’s critically acclaimed series Heated Rivalry.

the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

“I have not watched yet, but this is on my to-do list now. [Heated Rivalry is] all I’ve heard about, of how much I’m going to be obsessed,” she told Variety reporter Marc Malkin at the Palm Springs International Film Festival. “This is, like, every conversation I’ve had today has started with, ‘You have to do this.'”

Malkin then floated the idea of Cyrus contributing to the soundtrack for season two, prompting the following enthusiastic response: “Oh, I’m so in! Book me. Get me booked!”

At the 2026 Actors Awards nomination ceremony, Malkin relayed the aforementioned comments to Storrie, who then shared an adorable story about his 2013 Cyrus-themed Halloween costume.

“Not to expose myself a little bit, but in 2013, remember the MTV Movie Awards thing, where she was with Robin Thicke… do remember this?” the 25-year-old star explained to the interviewer and Abbott Elementary star Janelle James.

“Yeah, it was a big cultural moment at the time, me and my best friend… I was Miley Cyrus for Halloween, and he was Robin Thicke. I was in middle school. I think those photos don’t exist anymore. I want to plant the seed for people to try and find that, and I don’t think they will… so Miley Cyrus, know that I was you for Halloween at the MTV Movie Awards.”

Unsurprisingly, it didn’t take long for dedicated fans to find the photo of Storrie in Miley Cyrus drag, resulting in the picture going viral on Heated Rivalry X/Twitter.

“Connor really underestimates how f**king nosy this fan base is,” one fan wrote.

Another person echoed similar sentiments, writing: “He underestimates the people of the internet still. This was faster found than I found my house keys in the morning.”

A third Connor Storrie enthusiast added: “No way! He was so sure no one could find it.”

Storrie isn’t the only Heated Rivalry star to react to Cyrus’ recent statements about season two.

While attending the Critics’ Choice Awards, François Arnaud, who plays Scott Hunter, joked: “I think we might get a little bit bigger budget for season two, but I don’t know if we get Miley budget. I think if she sees the show, she might give us a discount.”

Storrie’s recent interview comes more than a month after Heated Rivalry premiered on Crave (Canada) and HBO Max (US).

In the steamy gay drama, created by queer director Jacob Tierney and based on Rachel Reid’s hit novel, the Joker: Folie à Deux star plays Ilya Rozanov, a successful professional hockey player who strikes up a torrid, secret affair with his on-ice rival, Shane Hollander (Williams).

As the official synopsis reads: “What begins as a secret fling between confused teenagers at 17 evolves into a years-long journey of love, denial and self-discovery. Over the next eight years, as they chase glory on the ice, they struggle to navigate their feelings off it.”

“Torn between the sport they live for and the love they can’t ignore, Shane and Ilya must decide if there’s room in their fiercely competitive world for something as fragile – and powerful – as real love.”

While all six episodes have been praised, the final two entries, ‘I’ll Believe in Anything’ and ‘The Cottage’, have been hailed as among the best television of 2025, each earning an extraordinary 9.9/10 score on IMDb.

Fortunately, our Heated Rivalry journey is just beginning, with season two already confirmed and season three rumoured to be in the works.

Lastly, the gay hockey romance series will finally be arriving in the UK, streaming on Sky and NOW TV from 10 January.

For more Heated Rivalry, Connor Storrie, and Hudson Williams content, click here.