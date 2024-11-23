Heartstopper: Kit Connor breaks silence on a potential fourth season

Kit Connor has shared an update on Heartstopper season four.

On 3 October, fans were finally treated to the third outing of the popular Netflix series.

Based on the hit webcomic from Alice Oseman, the latest batch of episodes follows Charlie (Joe Locke) as he tries to “tell Nick that he loves him,” while Nick (Connor) “also has something important to say to Charlie”.

The synopsis adds: “As the summer holiday ends and the months race on, the friends begin to realise that the school year will come with both its joys and its challenges.”

Since its release, Heartstopper season three has received widespread critical acclaim, with praise aimed at the cast performances and Oseman’s writing – particularly the handling of Charlie’s eating disorder.

But despite the show’s latest entry proving to be another success for Netflix – earning a certified fresh 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes – the popular streamer has kept fans in the dark regarding a potential fourth season.

However, viewers haven’t been the only ones with little to no information about Heartstopper’s future.

While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter for its Next Gen Talent 2024 issue, Connor said he was unsure if the heartwarming series would return for a fourth entry.

In addition to discussing the hazy future of Heartstopper, the young talent gave insight into his goals for the next few years following his critically acclaimed run on Broadway’s Romeo + Juliet – which ends in February 2025, and the release of his upcoming A24 film Warfare.

“I’d like to take a little break just so that I can kind of cleanse my mind and my palate, and then I’d like to do something completely different,” he told the publication.

“I want to try and spend the next couple of years just doing quite hard stuff so that I can try and force myself to get better.”

Connor’s recent interview comes a few months after Oseman shared their own update about Heartstopper season four – confirming that it wouldn’t be released anytime soon.

“In terms of the show, obviously there is more story in the books that we have yet to cover, and we would love to tell the end of the story in TV form,” they told Tudum by Netflix.

“As much as I — and everyone else — want the final instalment to come to the screen as soon as possible, there are a lot of moving parts to account for that make it hard to solidify anything. But we’re doing our best and will let fans know as soon as we can.”

Oseman also assured fans that they’ll be the first to know about any new updates once they have information to share.

“I feel like viewers of the show hopefully know that I’m very open and honest online about the process and what’s going on with production,” they added.

While we’ll have to wait a bit longer for Heartstopper season four, the final chapter of the hit webcomic is currently running on Tumblr, Tapas and Webtoon– with updates taking place on the 1st, 11th and 21st of each month.